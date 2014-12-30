Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Wood Decor Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A3 80 Assigned RBS Financial Services (I) Pvt ST CP IND A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Action Buildwell long-TL IND A- 4650 Upgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR653.7m) Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC facility IND A- /IND 8000 Upgraded from A1 IND BBB/ IND A3+ Balaji Wood Decor Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- / 10 Assigned IND A3 Eiar Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A3 PTCs IND 7.1 Assigned BB+(SO)(exp) Eiar Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A2 PTCs IND 28.5 Assigned BBB(SO)(exp) Eiar Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A1 PTCs IND A(SO)(exp) 317.7 Assigned Iiert December 2014 Series B PTCs IND 49.1 Assigned A-(SO)(exp) Iiert December 2014 Series A PTCs IND 933 Assigned AA(SO)(exp) India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTCs IND 805.8 Assigned Xiii AA(SO)(exp) India Standard Loan Trust - SLCF IND 36.3 Assigned Xiii BBBSO)(exp) RBS Financial Services (I) Pvt LT principal protected IND PP-MLD 925 Withdrawn Ltd equity-linked notes AAAemr ( The balance INR3.075bn which was a part of INR4bn rated long-term principal protected equity linked debentures has either been repaid or will not be issued) Savorit Ltd TL IND B+ 73.4 Affirmed (increased from INR 141.8m) Savorit Ltd FBL -LT/ST IND B+ / 70 Affirmed IND A4 Savorit Ltd NFBL -LT/ST IND B+ / 90 Affirmed IND A4 (increased from INR 70m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)