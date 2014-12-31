Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amt International Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Assigned My Home Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Affirmed My Home Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 500 Affirmed (increased from INR422.5m) My Home Industries Ltd FB Fac IND AA & 1700 Affirmed (increased from INR1,600m) IND A1+ Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 199.9 Affirmed Saab Engineering Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 120 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 30 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amt International FB WC limits IND B- 50 Assigned My Home Industries Ltd NCD IND AA(exp 3000 Withdrawn My Home Industries Ltd Bk Fac IND AA(exp)/ 177.5 Withdrawn IND A1+(exp) North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB / 250 Assigned Ltd IND A3+ North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits (increased IND BBB / 350 Assigned Ltd from INR100m): IND A3+ North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 50 Assigned Ltd / IND A3+(exp) North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 50 Assigned Ltd / IND A3+(exp) Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB- 60 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 318.5 Affirmed IND A3 Ravindra Bharathi Educational Bk loans IND BBB- 475.81 Assigned Society Saab Engineering TL IND BB+ 107.69 Affirmed Saab Engineering FB limits IND BB+ / 92.31 Affirmed IND A4+ Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 2342.1 Assigned Shri Ram Educational Trust TL IND BBB+ 270 Assigned Yashoda Super Specialty TL (reduced from IND BBB+ 136.6 Assigned Hospital INR214.3m) Yashoda Super Specialty TL IND BBB+ 350 Assigned Hospital ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)