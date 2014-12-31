Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 30, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amt International Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Assigned
My Home Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Affirmed
My Home Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 500 Affirmed
(increased from INR422.5m)
My Home Industries Ltd FB Fac IND AA & 1700 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,600m) IND A1+
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 199.9 Affirmed
Saab Engineering Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 120 Affirmed
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 30 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amt International FB WC limits IND B- 50 Assigned
My Home Industries Ltd NCD IND AA(exp 3000 Withdrawn
My Home Industries Ltd Bk Fac IND AA(exp)/ 177.5 Withdrawn
IND A1+(exp)
North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB / 250 Assigned
Ltd IND A3+
North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits (increased IND BBB / 350 Assigned
Ltd from INR100m): IND A3+
North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 50 Assigned
Ltd / IND
A3+(exp)
North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 50 Assigned
Ltd / IND
A3+(exp)
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB- 60 Affirmed
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 318.5 Affirmed
IND A3
Ravindra Bharathi Educational Bk loans IND BBB- 475.81 Assigned
Society
Saab Engineering TL IND BB+ 107.69 Affirmed
Saab Engineering FB limits IND BB+ / 92.31 Affirmed
IND A4+
Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 2342.1 Assigned
Shri Ram Educational Trust TL IND BBB+ 270 Assigned
Yashoda Super Specialty TL (reduced from IND BBB+ 136.6 Assigned
Hospital INR214.3m)
Yashoda Super Specialty TL IND BBB+ 350 Assigned
Hospital
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
