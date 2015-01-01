Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Orix Auto Infrastructure STL IND A1+ 400 Assigned
Services Ltd
Orix Auto Infrastructure NFBL IND A1+ 100 Assigned
Services Ltd
P.N.Writer & Co Pvt Ltd NFB WCL IND A2+ 50 Affirmed
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Assigned
SRS Ltd NFB WCL IND A3+ 4750 Upgraded from
IND IND A3
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 29.32 Assigned
Edgetech Air Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ 180 Assigned
IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 100 Assigned
Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ 80 Assigned
IND A4+
Maithon Power Ltd Senior project TL IND A+ 31150 Withdrawn
Maithon Power Ltd TL IND A+ 5990 Withdrawn
Maithon Power Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 2410 Withdrawn
Maithon Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A+ 1250 Withdrawn
National Capital Region Unsecured, redeemable and IND AAA 2000 Affirmed
Planning Board Non-convertible TBs
Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AA+ 2062.11 Assigned
Services Ltd
(decreased from INR2,513.16m)
Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AA+ 500 Assigned
Services Ltd
Orix Auto Infrastructure FBL IND AA+ / 2050 Assigned
Services Ltd IND A1+
P.N.Writer & Co Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2010.2 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,487.01m)
P.N.Writer & Co Pvt Ltd FB WCL IND A- 800 Affirmed
(increased from INR720m)
Prime Retail (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 280 Assigned
SEW Bellary Highways Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND D 1210 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
SRS Ltd TL IND BBB 100 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
(reduced from INR469m)
SRS Ltd FB WCL IND BBB/ 3500 Upgraded from
IND A3+ IND BBB-/IND
A3
(increased from INR1,500m)
Sumer Sons Autotech Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ / 140 Assigned
IND A4
Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL IND A-(SO) 865.3 Assigned
Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL IND 300 Assigned
A-(SO)(exp)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
