Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FBL IND A2+ 17962.5 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR 19,512.5m) B.G. Shirke Construction Proposed Non-FBL IND A2+(exp) 6100 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltd HPCL Biofuels Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A1 100 Withdrawn Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 590 Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR 220m) Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1+ 19300 Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR14.97bn) Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits IND A1+(exp) 4400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL IND A- 2575 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR 2,829m) B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A- 6950 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR 7,500m) B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A-(exp) 550 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Brua Hydrowatt Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 490 Assigned Brua Hydrowatt Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Corporation Bank Additional -Tier I(AT1) IND AA- 10000 Assigned Corporation Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Corporation Bank Tier - II bonds IND AA+ 5000 Assigned HPCL Biofuels Ltd Long-TL IND A 3549 Withdrawn HPCL Biofuels Ltd FB limits IND A 345 Withdrawn HPCL Biofuels Ltd Long-TL IND A 4154.8 Assigned HPCL Biofuels Ltd FB limits IND A/ 700 Assigned IND A1 Institute Of Management Studies TL IND A+ 429.5 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR 873.09m) Institute Of Management Studies WC limit IND A+ 290 Upgraded from IND A- Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND A+ (increased from INR 30m) Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND AA-/ 100 Assigned/ IND A1+ Upgraded from IND A1 (increased from INR 30m) Mytrah Vayu (Krishna) Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB 5663.4 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR 5,838.60m) Polycab Wires Industries Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND A+ Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA-/ 6000 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A+ / IND A1 (reduced from INR 9bn) Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND AA-(exp) 2000 Assigned /IND A1+(exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in