Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JBF Industries Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A1 13935 Affirmed (increased from INR12,925m) JBF Industries Ltd. Proposed non-FB limits IND A1(exp) 3000 Affirmed (decreased from INR3,500m) My Home Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Structured Asset Series A11 IND AAA(SO) 212.1 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A12 IND AAA(SO) 203.6 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A13 IND AAA(SO) 195.3 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A14 IND AAA(SO) 187.5 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A15 IND AAA(SO) 179.9 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A16 IND AAA(SO) 172.7 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A17 IND AAA(SO) 165.7 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A18 IND AAA(SO) 159 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A19 IND AAA(SO) 152.6 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A20 IND AAA(SO) 146.5 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A21 IND AAA(SO) 140.5 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A22 IND AAA(SO) 134.9 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A23 IND AAA(SO) 129.4 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A24 IND AAA(SO) 124.2 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A25 IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Affirmed Trust-Series XII JBF Industries Ltd. TL IND A- 4246 Affirmed (increased from INR3,475m) JBF Industries Ltd. FB limits IND A- 3885 Affirmed (increased from INR3,465m) JBF Industries Ltd. NCDs IND A-(exp) 3000 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd. Proposed NCD IND A-(exp) 3000 Assigned My Home Industries Ltd NCDs IND AA(exp) 1000 Assigned Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series I IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series J IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series K IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series L IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series M IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series N IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series O IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series P IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series Q IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series R IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series S IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series T IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series U IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series V IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series W IND AAA(SO) 161.1 Affirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd TL IND A- 670 Assigned Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd FB limit IND A-/IND 2500 Assigned A2+ Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/IND 3000 Assigned A2+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)