Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A2 2628.3 Assigned
Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills NFB facility (LC) IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL IND BBB 110 Assigned
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FB limit IND BBB 2180 Assigned
Valuefirst Digital Media Pvt FB limits IND BBB / 150 Affirmed
Ltd IND A2
(with INR20m as a non-fund-based sub-limit)
Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills FB WC limits IND BB 140 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills LT loan IND BB 18 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills NFB facility (BG) IND BB 6.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
