Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballyfabs International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 5 Affirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd CP/ST debt (carved out of IND A1+ 350 Upgraded from FB WC limits) IND A1 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP programme (carved out IND A3 3000 Affirmed of the FB limits) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST debt IND A3 (exp) 2000 Withdrawn Noida Power Co. Ltd CP (carved out of FB IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballyfabs International Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed IND A3 Clear Secured Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB(exp) 100 Withdrawn GSPC Gas Co. Ltd NCD programme IND A 1000 Withdrawn GSPC Gas Co. Ltd FB and non-FB WC limits IND A+/ 2450 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A/ IND A1 (increased from INR1,450m) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL IND BBB- 4080 Affirmed (reduced from INR3.3bn) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd FB limits# IND BBB-(exp)1000 Affirmed /IND A3 (exp) #Assuming some interchange ability with the fund-based limits Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Non-FBL# IND BBB-(exp)3400 Affirmed /IND A3 (exp) (reduced from INR4.2bn) #Assuming some interchange ability with the fund-based limits Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL IND BBB-(exp)1500 Affirmed (reduced from INR3bn) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 16000 Affirmed IND A3 (increased from INR15bn) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Non-FB limits* IND BBB- / 12900 Affirmed IND A3 (increased from INR9.5bn) *INR3.2bn of the non-fund based limits interchangeable with the fund-based limits Noida Power Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 4044.6 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd Fund based WC limit IND A+/ 3300 Affirmed IND A1+ Noida Power Co. Ltd NFB WC limit IND A+/ 350 Affirmed IND A1+ Sathyam Power Pvt Ltd Senior Bk TL IND D 358.4 Affirmed Sathyam Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND D 97.5 Affirmed Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 42.5 Downgraded from IND B/ IND A4 Swaaa Corporation Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 36.6 Downgraded from IND B (reduced from INR52.5m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)