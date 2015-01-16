Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 78 Assigned Ltd HMM Infra Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 230 Assigned Shreem Electric Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 5300 Affirmed (increased from INR950m) Shreem Electric Ltd non-FB limits IND A2+ 1550 Assigned (increased from INR1650m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devdhar Rice Mill FB WC limit IND B- 87 Assigned Fine Jewellery Manufacturing FB WC limit IND BB/ 563 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ HMM Infra Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ 115 Assigned IND A4+ MQG Commodities (I) Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA(SO) 1374 Affirmed (interchangeable between / IND A1+(SO) CC Fac) Nandraj Rice Mill FB WC limit IND B- / 70 Assigned IND A4 New Haryana Overseas FB WC limit IND B+ / 95 Assigned IND A4 New Haryana Overseas Proposed FB WC limit IND B+(exp) 45 Assigned / IND A4(exp) Privilege Trust Series - 6 Series B PTCs IND A+(SO) 42.4 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) Privilege Trust Series - 6 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 805.8 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) Shreem Electric Ltd Long-TL IND A- 220 Affirmed Shreem Electric Ltd FB limits IND A- 1850 Affirmed Shreem Electric Ltd FB limits IND A- 1050 Assigned STFCL Sansar Trust Dec 2013-III Second loss credit facilityIND A(SO) 175 Affirmed STFCL Sansar Trust Dec 2013-III Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 3162.9 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)