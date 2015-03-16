Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gbm Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 9 Suspended Hapl Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.5 Suspended Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 31.8 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR25m) Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Suspended Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Assigned India Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagirathi Oil Industry TL IND B+ 52.5 Suspended Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+/ IND 300 Assigned A1+(exp) Gbm Manufacturing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 35.2 Suspended Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 13.1 Suspended Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 395 Suspended Hapl Overseas Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 155 Suspended Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits IND D 2070 Affirmed (cash credit facility; reduced from INR3,000m) Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits IND D 8000 Affirmed (reduced from INR12,000m): Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Long-TL (ECB) IND D 1200 Assigned Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd WC TL IND D 1816.2 Assigned Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Funded interest TL IND D 84.1 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd Tier II subordinated NCDs IND AAA 1600 Assigned Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Long-TL limits IND BBB- 303 Assigned Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 1735 Assigned National Cooperative Non-cumulative, IND AA+ 2500 Assigned Development Corp Non-convertible, secured TBs Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 0.7 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR12.5m) Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- / 17.5 Affirmed Ltd IND A4+ (increased from INR12m) Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Proposed long-TL IND BB-(exp) 5 Withdrawn Ltd Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Proposed FB WC limit IND 18 Withdrawn Ltd BB-(exp)/IND A4+(exp) Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 176 Suspended Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Suspended Sv Power Pvt Ltd Senior Bk debt IND D 1940 Affirmed Sv Power Pvt Ltd Subordinate debt IND D 140 Affirmed Trading Engineers FB WC limit IND BB/ IND 500 Downgraded (International) Ltd A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 Trading Engineers Non-FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 485 Downgraded (International) Ltd A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Long-TL IND B+ 240.1 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills FB limits IND B+ 170 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Worldwide Tradelinks FB WC limit IND BB-/IND 150 Upgraded from A4+ IND B / IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.