Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gbm Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 9 Suspended
Hapl Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.5 Suspended
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 31.8 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR25m)
Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Suspended
Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhagirathi Oil Industry TL IND B+ 52.5 Suspended
Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+/ IND 300 Assigned
A1+(exp)
Gbm Manufacturing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 35.2 Suspended
Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 13.1 Suspended
Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 395 Suspended
Hapl Overseas Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 155 Suspended
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits IND D 2070 Affirmed
(cash credit facility; reduced from INR3,000m)
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits IND D 8000 Affirmed
(reduced from INR12,000m):
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Long-TL (ECB) IND D 1200 Assigned
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd WC TL IND D 1816.2 Assigned
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Funded interest TL IND D 84.1 Assigned
India Infradebt Ltd Tier II subordinated NCDs IND AAA 1600 Assigned
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Long-TL limits IND BBB- 303 Assigned
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 1735 Assigned
National Cooperative Non-cumulative, IND AA+ 2500 Assigned
Development Corp Non-convertible, secured
TBs
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 0.7 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR12.5m)
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- / 17.5 Affirmed
Ltd IND A4+
(increased from INR12m)
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Proposed long-TL IND BB-(exp) 5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt Proposed FB WC limit IND 18 Withdrawn
Ltd BB-(exp)/IND
A4+(exp)
Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 176 Suspended
Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Suspended
Sv Power Pvt Ltd Senior Bk debt IND D 1940 Affirmed
Sv Power Pvt Ltd Subordinate debt IND D 140 Affirmed
Trading Engineers FB WC limit IND BB/ IND 500 Downgraded
(International) Ltd A4+ from IND
BBB-/IND A3
Trading Engineers Non-FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 485 Downgraded
(International) Ltd A4+ from IND
BBB-/IND A3
Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Long-TL IND B+ 240.1 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills FB limits IND B+ 170 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Worldwide Tradelinks FB WC limit IND BB-/IND 150 Upgraded from
A4+ IND B / IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)