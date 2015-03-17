Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned Religare Housing Development CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Religare Housing Development ST Bk loans IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Finance Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.6 Assigned Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/IND 150 Assigned A4+ Frostees Export (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 140 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Kayaar Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 148.4 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR192.2m) Kayaar Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB/IND 45 Upgraded from A3+ IND BBB- / IND A3 (reduced from INR130m) LVS Power Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 750 Affirmed (outstanding INR321.4m) MM Trust Nov 2014 I Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 976.9 Assigned Pawan Hans Helicopters Ltd LT Bk loans IND A+ 1702 Withdrawn Religare Housing Development LT NCDs IND AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd Religare Housing Development LT Bk loans IND AA- 10000 Affirmed Finance Corporation Ltd RWL Healthworld Ltd TL IND A(SO) 987.5 Assigned RWL Healthworld Ltd WC demand loan Fac IND A(SO) 150 Assigned Surya Fab FB WC limits IND BB- 70 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)