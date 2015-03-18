Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Saatveeka Trading Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned Shree Coal Carrier Non-FB Bk facility IND A4 65 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emami Realty Ltd NCDs IND AA-(SO) 1000 Assigned Gati Ltd TL IND A- 696.4 Assigned Gati Ltd TL IND A-(exp) 160 Assigned Gati Ltd FB WC limits IND A-(exp)/ 421.1 Assigned IND A1 (exp) Gati Ltd FB WC limit IND A-/ 72.5 Assigned IND A1 IL&FS Environmental Long-TL IND BBB 190 Assigned Infrastructure & Services Ltd IL&FS Environmental Long-TL * IND BBB 190 Outstanding Infrastructure & Services Ltd *The loans which have been assigned final ratings are part of IEISL's proposed INR1.2bn bank loans which were IL&FS Environmental Proposed Bk loans IND BBB 760 Outstanding Infrastructure & Services Ltd (exp)/ IND A3+ (exp) (reduced from INR1.2bn) IL&FS Environmental FB WC Fac IND BBB/ IND 250 Assigned Infrastructure & Services Ltd A3+ IL&FS Environmental FB WC Fac * IND BBB/ IND 250 Outstanding Infrastructure & Services Ltd A3+ *The loans which have been assigned final ratings are part of IEISL's proposed INR1.2bn bank loans which were assigned expected rating on 26th March 2014. Kalinga Institute Of Long-TL Bk Fac IND A 3624.78 Upgraded Industrial Technology from IND BBB+ (increased from INR2,577.69m) Kalinga Institute Of FB facility IND A 900 Upgraded Industrial Technology from IND BBB+ (overdraft; reduced from INR1,150m) Kalinga Institute Of NFB WC Fac (BG) IND A 90 Upgraded Industrial Technology from IND BBB+ Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 310 Assigned Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 47 Assigned Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 87 Assigned Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 100 Assigned A4+ Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 200 Assigned A4+ Quest Infosys Foundation TL IND B 91.9 Assigned Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd three-year secured NCDs IND A 500 Assigned Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND A 1500 Assigned Saatveeka Trading Company FB WC limits IND BB 100 Assigned Sustainable Agro-Commercial NCDs IND BBB- 1100 Assigned Finance Ltd Sustainable Agro-Commercial Bk loan IND BBB- 1000 Affirmed Finance Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)