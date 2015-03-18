Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Saatveeka Trading Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Shree Coal Carrier Non-FB Bk facility IND A4 65 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Emami Realty Ltd NCDs IND AA-(SO) 1000 Assigned
Gati Ltd TL IND A- 696.4 Assigned
Gati Ltd TL IND A-(exp) 160 Assigned
Gati Ltd FB WC limits IND A-(exp)/ 421.1 Assigned
IND A1 (exp)
Gati Ltd FB WC limit IND A-/ 72.5 Assigned
IND A1
IL&FS Environmental Long-TL IND BBB 190 Assigned
Infrastructure & Services Ltd
IL&FS Environmental Long-TL * IND BBB 190 Outstanding
Infrastructure & Services Ltd
*The loans which have been assigned final ratings are part of IEISL's proposed INR1.2bn bank
loans which were
IL&FS Environmental Proposed Bk loans IND BBB 760 Outstanding
Infrastructure & Services Ltd (exp)/ IND
A3+ (exp)
(reduced from INR1.2bn)
IL&FS Environmental FB WC Fac IND BBB/ IND 250 Assigned
Infrastructure & Services Ltd A3+
IL&FS Environmental FB WC Fac * IND BBB/ IND 250 Outstanding
Infrastructure & Services Ltd A3+
*The loans which have been assigned final ratings are part of IEISL's proposed INR1.2bn bank
loans which were assigned expected rating on 26th March 2014.
Kalinga Institute Of Long-TL Bk Fac IND A 3624.78 Upgraded
Industrial Technology from IND BBB+
(increased from INR2,577.69m)
Kalinga Institute Of FB facility IND A 900 Upgraded
Industrial Technology from IND BBB+
(overdraft; reduced from INR1,150m)
Kalinga Institute Of NFB WC Fac (BG) IND A 90 Upgraded
Industrial Technology from IND BBB+
Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned
Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 310 Assigned
Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 47 Assigned
Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 87 Assigned
Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 100 Assigned
A4+
Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 200 Assigned
A4+
Quest Infosys Foundation TL IND B 91.9 Assigned
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd three-year secured NCDs IND A 500 Assigned
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND A 1500 Assigned
Saatveeka Trading Company FB WC limits IND BB 100 Assigned
Sustainable Agro-Commercial NCDs IND BBB- 1100 Assigned
Finance Ltd
Sustainable Agro-Commercial Bk loan IND BBB- 1000 Affirmed
Finance Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
