Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 11 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilisers And ST debt programme IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Gujarat State Fertilisers And CP programme IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd (part of short-term debt programme of INR8.0bn) Jhajjar Power Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 40 Affirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured ST Bk loans IND A1 2500 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infotech Ltd FB limits LT/ST IND BBB+/ 550 Assigned IND A2+ Aditya Infotech Ltd Non-FB limits LT/ST IND BBB+/ 800 Assigned IND A2+ Asha Stone Crusher TL IND B 20 Assigned Asha Stone Crusher FB WC limits IND B / 30 Assigned IND A4 Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Long-TL IND B+ 123.7 Suspended Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari FB limits IND B+ 100 Suspended Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari FB limits IND B+ 100 Suspended Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND A 6400 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND A(EXP) 8000 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND AAA(SO) 44000 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND AAA(SO) 26000 Assigned Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 9.6 Assigned Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 63 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilisers And FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 4650 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd IND A1+ Gujarat State Fertilisers And Non-FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 10000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd IND A1+ Irb Ahmedabad Vadodara Super LT senior project Bk loans IND BBB 33000 Upgraded Express Tollway Pvt Ltd from IND BBB- Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 332.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR522.9m) Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB-/ 100 Affirmed IND A3 Novel Sugar Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ 47.5 Affirmed IND A4+ Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd LT NCDs IND A 3000 Affirmed (NCDs; secured against exclusive pledge of shares) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured LT NCDs IND A 500 Affirmed (secured against exclusive pledge of shares and mortgage collateral) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured LT Bk loans IND A 1500 Affirmed (secured against third party collateral) South Indian Bank Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND A+ 2000 Assigned debt ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)