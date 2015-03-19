Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 11 Assigned
Gujarat State Fertilisers And ST debt programme IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat State Fertilisers And CP programme IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
(part of short-term debt programme of INR8.0bn)
Jhajjar Power Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 40 Affirmed
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured ST Bk loans IND A1 2500 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Infotech Ltd FB limits LT/ST IND BBB+/ 550 Assigned
IND A2+
Aditya Infotech Ltd Non-FB limits LT/ST IND BBB+/ 800 Assigned
IND A2+
Asha Stone Crusher TL IND B 20 Assigned
Asha Stone Crusher FB WC limits IND B / 30 Assigned
IND A4
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Long-TL IND B+ 123.7 Suspended
Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari FB limits IND B+ 100 Suspended
Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari FB limits IND B+ 100 Suspended
Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND A 6400 Assigned
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND A(EXP) 8000 Assigned
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND AAA(SO) 44000 Assigned
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds Programme IND AAA(SO) 26000 Assigned
Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 9.6 Assigned
Goodwear Fashions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 63 Assigned
Gujarat State Fertilisers And FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 4650 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd IND A1+
Gujarat State Fertilisers And Non-FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 10000 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd IND A1+
Irb Ahmedabad Vadodara Super LT senior project Bk loans IND BBB 33000 Upgraded
Express Tollway Pvt Ltd from IND BBB-
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 332.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR522.9m)
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB-/ 100 Affirmed
IND A3
Novel Sugar Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ 47.5 Affirmed
IND A4+
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd LT NCDs IND A 3000 Affirmed
(NCDs; secured against exclusive pledge of shares)
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured LT NCDs IND A 500 Affirmed
(secured against exclusive pledge of shares and mortgage collateral)
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Secured LT Bk loans IND A 1500 Affirmed
(secured against third party collateral)
South Indian Bank Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND A+ 2000 Assigned
debt
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
