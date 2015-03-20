Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 700 Assigned
J.V. Strips Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Rana Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
SJLT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Air India Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 74000 Affirmed
Amritvarsha Finance & Leasing TL IND BB+ 19.7 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR40m)
Amritvarsha Finance & Leasing FB limits IND BB+/ 200 Affirmed
Ltd IND A4+
Amritvarsha Finance & Leasing Non-FB limits IND BB+/ 45 Affirmed
Ltd IND A4+
Aravind Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB-/ 430 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND B+/IND A4
HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd FB IND A-/ 370 Assigned
IND A1
HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL * IND A-/ 250 Assigned
IND A1
*This is a part of the INR1,050m non-fund based limits which were assigned expected ratings on
30 October 2014
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 805.8 Assigned
XIII
India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit facilityIND BBB(SO) 36.3 Assigned
XIII
J.V. Strips Ltd TL IND BB 2.7 Assigned
J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed FB limits IND BB(exp) 107.3 Assigned
/IND A4+(exp)
J.V. Strips Ltd FB limits IND BB/ 540 Assigned
IND A4+
Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Series XII LT debt IND A(SO) 5842 Affirmed
programme
Rana Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 295 Assigned
IND A4+
Shri Mahabir Dyg & Ptg Mills FB WC limits IND BB 300 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
SJLT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 215.7 Assigned
SJLT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ 230 Assigned
IND A4+
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
