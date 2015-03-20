Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 700 Assigned J.V. Strips Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Rana Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned SJLT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 74000 Affirmed Amritvarsha Finance & Leasing TL IND BB+ 19.7 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR40m) Amritvarsha Finance & Leasing FB limits IND BB+/ 200 Affirmed Ltd IND A4+ Amritvarsha Finance & Leasing Non-FB limits IND BB+/ 45 Affirmed Ltd IND A4+ Aravind Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB-/ 430 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+/IND A4 HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd FB IND A-/ 370 Assigned IND A1 HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL * IND A-/ 250 Assigned IND A1 *This is a part of the INR1,050m non-fund based limits which were assigned expected ratings on 30 October 2014 India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 805.8 Assigned XIII India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit facilityIND BBB(SO) 36.3 Assigned XIII J.V. Strips Ltd TL IND BB 2.7 Assigned J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed FB limits IND BB(exp) 107.3 Assigned /IND A4+(exp) J.V. Strips Ltd FB limits IND BB/ 540 Assigned IND A4+ Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Series XII LT debt IND A(SO) 5842 Affirmed programme Rana Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 295 Assigned IND A4+ Shri Mahabir Dyg & Ptg Mills FB WC limits IND BB 300 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. SJLT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 215.7 Assigned SJLT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ 230 Assigned IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)