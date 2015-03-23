Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 400 Withdrawn Claris Injectables Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 440 Assigned Claris Injectables Ltd FB limits IND A1 175 Assigned Claris Lifesciences Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 440 Withdrawn Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB limits IND A1 175 Withdrawn Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 15 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure ST NCDs IND 500 Affirmed A1+(SO)'/RWN Reliance Infrastructure ST debt programme IND A1+/RWN 18000 - Spencer'S Travel Services Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 350 Withdrawn Udaya Shetty Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 45 Assigned Yogesh Trading Company FBL IND A4 180 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Senior debt (NCDs) IND AA+ 25000 Affirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Lower tier 2 subordinate IND AA+ 6000 Affirmed Bee Jay Industrial Corporation Proposed FB WClimits IND B+ (exp) 80 Assigned / IND A4(exp) Bee Jay Industrial Corporation FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 120 Assigned A4 Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 59.9 Withdrawn Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 175 Withdrawn Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 239.8 Withdrawn Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 923.1 Withdrawn A4 Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 3300 Assigned Claris Injectables Ltd FB CC limits IND A 825 Assigned Claris Lifesciences Ltd TL IND A 1910 Withdrawn Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB CC limits IND A 825 Withdrawn Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 69.54 Withdrawn Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 150 Withdrawn Gati Ltd TL IND A- 696.4 Assigned Gati Ltd FB WC limit IND A- / IND 72.5 Assigned A1 Gati Ltd TL IND A-(exp) 160 Assigned Gati Ltd FB WC limits IND A-(exp) 421.1 Assigned / IND A1(exp) Golden Food Products FB Fac IND B / IND 100 Assigned A4 Golden Food Products Proposed FB limits IND B / IND 20 Assigned A4(exp) Hansa Metallics Ltd TL IND BB 229.2 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd FBL IND BB / IND 770 Assigned A4+ Icl Hi Tech Educational Society TL facility IND D 125 Assigned Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bond programme IND AAA 4000 Affirmed Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND 50 Assigned A4 Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 60 Assigned Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND B (exp) 16 Assigned Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B (exp) 29 Assigned / IND A4(exp) Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B / IND 71 Assigned A4 Nandan Petrochem Ltd TL IND BB+ 50 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 360 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure FB limits IND 5000 Downgraded A+(exp)/RWN from IND AA- / IND A1+(exp)/RWN Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND 20000 Downgraded A+(exp)/RWN from IND AA- / IND A1+(exp)/RWN Reliance Infrastructure FB Bk limits IND A+'/RWN 20000 Downgraded / IND from IND AA- A1+/RWN Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB Bk limits IND A+'/RWN 135000 Downgraded / IND from IND AA- A1+/RWN Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND A+/RWN 15000 Downgraded from IND AA- Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND AA-(SO)' 4550 - /RWN Reliance Infrastructure TL IND AA-(SO)' 6500 - /RWN Reliance Infrastructure TL IND AA-(SO)' 8700 - /RWN Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND 7000 - AA-(SO)'/RWN Saraswati Motors Long-TL IND B 35 Assigned Saraswati Motors FB WC limits IND B 25 Assigned Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT IND BB- / 350 Assigned IND A4+ Spencer'S Travel Services Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 5 Withdrawn A4 Thangam Steel Ltd FB limits IND D 650 Withdrawn Thangam Steel Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 350 Withdrawn Udaya Shetty FB WC limits IND BB 55 Assigned Udaya Shetty TL IND BB 30 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)