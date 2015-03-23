Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 400 Withdrawn
Claris Injectables Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 440 Assigned
Claris Injectables Ltd FB limits IND A1 175 Assigned
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 440 Withdrawn
Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB limits IND A1 175 Withdrawn
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn
Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 15 Assigned
Nandan Petrochem Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure ST NCDs IND 500 Affirmed
A1+(SO)'/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure ST debt programme IND A1+/RWN 18000 -
Spencer'S Travel Services Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 350 Withdrawn
Udaya Shetty Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 45 Assigned
Yogesh Trading Company FBL IND A4 180 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Senior debt (NCDs) IND AA+ 25000 Affirmed
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Lower tier 2 subordinate IND AA+ 6000 Affirmed
Bee Jay Industrial Corporation Proposed FB WClimits IND B+ (exp) 80 Assigned
/ IND A4(exp)
Bee Jay Industrial Corporation FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 120 Assigned
A4
Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 59.9 Withdrawn
Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 175 Withdrawn
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 239.8 Withdrawn
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 923.1 Withdrawn
A4
Claris Injectables Ltd TL IND A 3300 Assigned
Claris Injectables Ltd FB CC limits IND A 825 Assigned
Claris Lifesciences Ltd TL IND A 1910 Withdrawn
Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB CC limits IND A 825 Withdrawn
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 69.54 Withdrawn
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 150 Withdrawn
Gati Ltd TL IND A- 696.4 Assigned
Gati Ltd FB WC limit IND A- / IND 72.5 Assigned
A1
Gati Ltd TL IND A-(exp) 160 Assigned
Gati Ltd FB WC limits IND A-(exp) 421.1 Assigned
/ IND A1(exp)
Golden Food Products FB Fac IND B / IND 100 Assigned
A4
Golden Food Products Proposed FB limits IND B / IND 20 Assigned
A4(exp)
Hansa Metallics Ltd TL IND BB 229.2 Assigned
Hansa Metallics Ltd FBL IND BB / IND 770 Assigned
A4+
Icl Hi Tech Educational Society TL facility IND D 125 Assigned
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bond programme IND AAA 4000 Affirmed
Maa Bala Sundri Plywood Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND 50 Assigned
A4
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 60 Assigned
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND B (exp) 16 Assigned
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B (exp) 29 Assigned
/ IND A4(exp)
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B / IND 71 Assigned
A4
Nandan Petrochem Ltd TL IND BB+ 50 Assigned
Nandan Petrochem Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 360 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure FB limits IND 5000 Downgraded
A+(exp)/RWN from IND AA-
/ IND A1+(exp)/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND 20000 Downgraded
A+(exp)/RWN from IND AA-
/ IND A1+(exp)/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure FB Bk limits IND A+'/RWN 20000 Downgraded
/ IND from IND AA-
A1+/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB Bk limits IND A+'/RWN 135000 Downgraded
/ IND from IND AA-
A1+/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND A+/RWN 15000 Downgraded
from IND AA-
Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND AA-(SO)' 4550 -
/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure TL IND AA-(SO)' 6500 -
/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure TL IND AA-(SO)' 8700 -
/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND 7000 -
AA-(SO)'/RWN
Saraswati Motors Long-TL IND B 35 Assigned
Saraswati Motors FB WC limits IND B 25 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT IND BB- / 350 Assigned
IND A4+
Spencer'S Travel Services Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 5 Withdrawn
A4
Thangam Steel Ltd FB limits IND D 650 Withdrawn
Thangam Steel Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 350 Withdrawn
Udaya Shetty FB WC limits IND BB 55 Assigned
Udaya Shetty TL IND BB 30 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
