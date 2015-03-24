Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
Balaji Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 305.4 Affirmed
DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Growell Cnc Systems Non-FB WC limits IND A4 12.5 Assigned
Hycons Infrastructures India Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated from
Ltd (suspended) IND A4+
J.K. Electric Contractor Non-FB facility IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Jayarathana Exports FB limits IND A4 53.5 Assigned
Jayarathana Exports Proposed FB limits IND A4 (exp) 26.5 Assigned
Mahakaleshwar Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 130 Assigned
Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 360 Assigned
Ltd
SLJT Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Suprajit Engineering Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 28.5 Affirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAA 10 Assigned
Akansha Shipbreaking Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B- / IND 350 Assigned
A4
Akhil Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B- / IND 300 Assigned
A4
Balaji Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 30 Affirmed
DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 39.4 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 72.5 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-/
/IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+
Growell Cnc Systems Long-TL IND B- 20.1 Assigned
Growell Cnc Systems FB WC limits IND B- 44 Assigned
Hycons Infrastructures India FB WC limits IND BB- 30 Migrated from
Ltd (suspended) IND BB-/
/IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+
Indusind Bank Ltd Senior unsecured IND AA+ 5000 Assigned
redeemable bonds
J.K. Electric Contractor FB WC limit IND BB/ IND 10 Assigned
A4+
Jayarathana Exports Long-TL IND B+ 1.6 Assigned
Mahakaleshwar Construction FB WC limits IND BB+ / 20 Assigned
IND A4+
P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt FB limits IND D 1200 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt NFB WC limits IND D 1200 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
Siddhardha Constructions Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB 250 Assigned
Ltd
SLJT Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB+ 225 Assigned
SLJT Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ / 325 Assigned
IND A4+
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 908.8 Upgraded from
IND A+
Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 770 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A+/
Affirmed
West Bengal State Electricity Bond programme IND A (exp) 2600 Assigned
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity TL IND A 1571.2 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
(reduced from INR1,816.9m)
West Bengal State Electricity FB WC limits IND A 2500 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity Bond programme IND A 3415 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
(reduced from INR3,598m)
