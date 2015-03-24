Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 305.4 Affirmed DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Growell Cnc Systems Non-FB WC limits IND A4 12.5 Assigned Hycons Infrastructures India Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND A4+ J.K. Electric Contractor Non-FB facility IND A4+ 70 Assigned Jayarathana Exports FB limits IND A4 53.5 Assigned Jayarathana Exports Proposed FB limits IND A4 (exp) 26.5 Assigned Mahakaleshwar Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 130 Assigned Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 360 Assigned Ltd SLJT Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 28.5 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Suprajit Engineering Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAA 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akansha Shipbreaking Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B- / IND 350 Assigned A4 Akhil Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B- / IND 300 Assigned A4 Balaji Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 30 Affirmed DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 39.4 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 72.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB-/ /IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+ Growell Cnc Systems Long-TL IND B- 20.1 Assigned Growell Cnc Systems FB WC limits IND B- 44 Assigned Hycons Infrastructures India FB WC limits IND BB- 30 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB-/ /IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+ Indusind Bank Ltd Senior unsecured IND AA+ 5000 Assigned redeemable bonds J.K. Electric Contractor FB WC limit IND BB/ IND 10 Assigned A4+ Jayarathana Exports Long-TL IND B+ 1.6 Assigned Mahakaleshwar Construction FB WC limits IND BB+ / 20 Assigned IND A4+ P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt FB limits IND D 1200 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt NFB WC limits IND D 1200 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Siddhardha Constructions Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB 250 Assigned Ltd SLJT Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB+ 225 Assigned SLJT Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ / 325 Assigned IND A4+ Suprajit Engineering Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 908.8 Upgraded from IND A+ Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 770 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A+/ Affirmed West Bengal State Electricity Bond programme IND A (exp) 2600 Assigned Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity TL IND A 1571.2 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd (reduced from INR1,816.9m) West Bengal State Electricity FB WC limits IND A 2500 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Bond programme IND A 3415 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd (reduced from INR3,598m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)