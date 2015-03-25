Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sangar Overseas (Sangar) Non-FB facility IND A4 10 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure ST NCDs IND 5000 Affirmed A1+(SO)/RWN Reliance Infrastructure ST debt programme IND A+/RWN 18000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AEON Trust 2013 Series A2 PTC'S IND AAA(SO) 139.6 Affirmed Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B-/IND 100 Assigned A4 Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B-/IND 100 Assigned A4 DSPI Milk Foods Ltd FBF IND B- / IND 100 Assigned A4 JAI Jagdamba Dairy TL IND B 7.57 Assigned JAI Jagdamba Dairy FB limits IND B 55 Assigned Meena Bazar FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 50 Suspended A4 MM Trust Mar-15 Series A PTC'S IND 800.9 Assigned AA+(SO)(exp) Reliance Infrastructure TL IND 8700 Downgraded A+(exp)/RWN from IND /IND A1+(exp)/RWN AA-(exp)/ Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure FB limits IND 5000 Downgraded A+(exp)/RWN from IND /IND A1+(exp)/RWN AA-(exp)/ Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND 20000 Downgraded A+(exp)/RWN from IND /IND A1+(exp)/RWN AA-(exp)/ Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND A+/RWN 15000 Downgraded from IND AA- Reliance Infrastructure FB Bk limits IND A+/RWN / 20000 Downgraded IND A1+/RWN from IND AA- /Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB Bk limits IND A+/RWN / 135000 Downgraded IND A1+/RWN from IND AA- /Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND 4550 Downgraded AA-(SO)/RWN from IND AA(SO) Reliance Infrastructure TL IND 6500 Downgraded AA-(SO)/RWN from IND AA(SO) Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND 7000 Downgraded AA-(SO)/RWN from IND AA(SO) Sangar Overseas (Sangar) TL IND B- 14.65 Assigned Sangar Overseas (Sangar) FB facility IND B- / IND 92.5 Assigned A4 Saraswati Trading Company FB limits IND B / IND 110 Assigned A4 United Bank Of India Tier 1 bonds IND A- 1500 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)