Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 24, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sangar Overseas (Sangar) Non-FB facility IND A4 10 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure ST NCDs IND 5000 Affirmed
A1+(SO)/RWN
Reliance Infrastructure ST debt programme IND A+/RWN 18000 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AEON Trust 2013 Series A2 PTC'S IND AAA(SO) 139.6 Affirmed
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B-/IND 100 Assigned
A4
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B-/IND 100 Assigned
A4
DSPI Milk Foods Ltd FBF IND B- / IND 100 Assigned
A4
JAI Jagdamba Dairy TL IND B 7.57 Assigned
JAI Jagdamba Dairy FB limits IND B 55 Assigned
Meena Bazar FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 50 Suspended
A4
MM Trust Mar-15 Series A PTC'S IND 800.9 Assigned
AA+(SO)(exp)
Reliance Infrastructure TL IND 8700 Downgraded
A+(exp)/RWN from IND
/IND A1+(exp)/RWN AA-(exp)/
Affirmed
Reliance Infrastructure FB limits IND 5000 Downgraded
A+(exp)/RWN from IND
/IND A1+(exp)/RWN AA-(exp)/
Affirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND 20000 Downgraded
A+(exp)/RWN from IND
/IND A1+(exp)/RWN AA-(exp)/
Affirmed
Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND A+/RWN 15000 Downgraded
from IND AA-
Reliance Infrastructure FB Bk limits IND A+/RWN / 20000 Downgraded
IND A1+/RWN from IND AA-
/Affirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Non-FB Bk limits IND A+/RWN / 135000 Downgraded
IND A1+/RWN from IND AA-
/Affirmed
Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND 4550 Downgraded
AA-(SO)/RWN from IND
AA(SO)
Reliance Infrastructure TL IND 6500 Downgraded
AA-(SO)/RWN from IND
AA(SO)
Reliance Infrastructure NCD programme IND 7000 Downgraded
AA-(SO)/RWN from IND
AA(SO)
Sangar Overseas (Sangar) TL IND B- 14.65 Assigned
Sangar Overseas (Sangar) FB facility IND B- / IND 92.5 Assigned
A4
Saraswati Trading Company FB limits IND B / IND 110 Assigned
A4
United Bank Of India Tier 1 bonds IND A- 1500 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
