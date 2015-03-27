Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 32.5 Assigned Crompton Greaves Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed (carved out of the fund-based limits) Crompton Greaves Ltd Secured non-FB limits IND A1+ 28000 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd Derivative limits IND A1+ 660 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd Unsecured non-FB limits IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Daimler Financial Services ST CP programme IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed India Pvt Ltd (increased from INR10bn) Gspc Gas Co. Ltd CPs/ST debt IND A1+ 350 Assigned Prime Focus Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 175 Downgraded from IND A2+ (reduced from INR730m) Rain Cii Carbon Non-FB limits IND A1 1200 Affirmed (enhanced from INR1.0bn) Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 10.5 Assigned Crompton Greaves Ltd Secured FB limits IND AA 5000 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd Term-loan IND AA(exp) 7000 Assigned Daimler Financial Services LT NCD IND AAA 10000 Affirmed India Pvt Ltd Ethos Ltd TL IND BBB- 35.2 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR52.8m) Ethos Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 395 Upgraded from IND BB+ (increased from INR360m) Ethos Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 85 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ /IND A4+ Ethos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 36 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ /IND A4+ (increased from INR26m) Gspc Gas Co. Ltd WC limits IND A+ / IND 12000 Assigned A1+ (increased from INR4,450m) Prime Focus Ltd Long-TL IND A- 495 Withdrawn Prime Focus Ltd NCD IND BBB+ 1900 Downgraded from IND A- Prime Focus Ltd FBL IND BBB+ / 432.5 Downgraded IND A2 from IND A- / IND A2+ (reduced from INR817.5m) Prime Focus Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+(exp)150 Assigned Prime Focus Ltd FB limits IND BBB+(exp)100 Assigned Rain Cii Carbon FB WC limits IND A / IND 2450 Affirmed A1 (enhanced from INR2.2bn) Rain Cii Carbon Short-TL IND A / IND 300 Withdrawn A1 (As the loan was repaid in full) Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries FB facility IND BB / IND 50 Assigned A4+ Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Proposed FB facility IND BB(exp) 120 Assigned / IND A4+(exp) Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND D 50 Assigned Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd FBL IND D 50 Assigned Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL IND D 50 Assigned Srto Trust 2012 Second loss credit facilityIND A+(SO) 67.4 Affirmed Srto Trust 2012 Series A PTC'S IND AAA(SO) 76 Affirmed Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 735.4 Assigned Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 600 Assigned IND A2 Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 400 Assigned IND A2 Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd Redeemable NCDs IND A+(exp) 2647 Assigned Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND A+(exp) 1636.813 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.