Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 26, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 32.5 Assigned
Crompton Greaves Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
(carved out of the fund-based limits)
Crompton Greaves Ltd Secured non-FB limits IND A1+ 28000 Affirmed
Crompton Greaves Ltd Derivative limits IND A1+ 660 Affirmed
Crompton Greaves Ltd Unsecured non-FB limits IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Daimler Financial Services ST CP programme IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
(increased from INR10bn)
Gspc Gas Co. Ltd CPs/ST debt IND A1+ 350 Assigned
Prime Focus Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 175 Downgraded
from IND A2+
(reduced from INR730m)
Rain Cii Carbon Non-FB limits IND A1 1200 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR1.0bn)
Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 30 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 10.5 Assigned
Crompton Greaves Ltd Secured FB limits IND AA 5000 Affirmed
Crompton Greaves Ltd Term-loan IND AA(exp) 7000 Assigned
Daimler Financial Services LT NCD IND AAA 10000 Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Ethos Ltd TL IND BBB- 35.2 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(reduced from INR52.8m)
Ethos Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 395 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(increased from INR360m)
Ethos Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 85 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+ /IND
A4+
Ethos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 36 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+ /IND
A4+
(increased from INR26m)
Gspc Gas Co. Ltd WC limits IND A+ / IND 12000 Assigned
A1+
(increased from INR4,450m)
Prime Focus Ltd Long-TL IND A- 495 Withdrawn
Prime Focus Ltd NCD IND BBB+ 1900 Downgraded
from IND A-
Prime Focus Ltd FBL IND BBB+ / 432.5 Downgraded
IND A2 from IND A- /
IND A2+
(reduced from INR817.5m)
Prime Focus Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+(exp)150 Assigned
Prime Focus Ltd FB limits IND BBB+(exp)100 Assigned
Rain Cii Carbon FB WC limits IND A / IND 2450 Affirmed
A1
(enhanced from INR2.2bn)
Rain Cii Carbon Short-TL IND A / IND 300 Withdrawn
A1
(As the loan was repaid in full)
Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries FB facility IND BB / IND 50 Assigned
A4+
Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Proposed FB facility IND BB(exp) 120 Assigned
/ IND
A4+(exp)
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND D 50 Assigned
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd FBL IND D 50 Assigned
Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL IND D 50 Assigned
Srto Trust 2012 Second loss credit facilityIND A+(SO) 67.4 Affirmed
Srto Trust 2012 Series A PTC'S IND AAA(SO) 76 Affirmed
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 735.4 Assigned
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 600 Assigned
IND A2
Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 400 Assigned
IND A2
Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd Redeemable NCDs IND A+(exp) 2647 Assigned
Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd LT senior Bk loans IND A+(exp) 1636.813 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
