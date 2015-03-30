Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 27, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 320 Assigned
Kasturchand Fertilizers (P) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned
Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 118.1 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR100m)
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.5 Assigned
RGP Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned
SRI Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 21.1 Assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Non-FB limits IND A2+ 70 Affirmed
Factory Ltd
(increased from INR40m)
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 990 Upgraded from
IND A3+
(increased from INR940m)
Yogaa And Co Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 105 Assigned
BMW Enterprises FB limits IND BB 240 Affirmed
BMW Logistics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 110 Affirmed
Jagan Industries Ltd FB-limits IND BB / 60 Assigned
IND A4+
JK Paper Ltd TL IND BBB 7806.8 Affirmed
JK Paper Ltd Corporate loan IND BBB 6250 Assigned
JK Paper Ltd FB WC loans IND BBB / 2150 Affirmed
IND A2
JK Paper Ltd Non-FB WC loans IND BBB / 3200 Affirmed
IND A2
JK Paper Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 250 Affirmed
Kasturchand Fertilizers (P) Ltd CC WC Fac IND BB- 100 Affirmed
Mistry Construction Company CC IND D 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mistry Construction Company Overdraft IND D 340 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A+ / 1520 Affirmed
Ltd IND A1+
NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt FB limits IND A+ / 300 Affirmed
Ltd IND A1+
(interchangeable between fund-based and Non-fund based)
NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A+ / 180 Assigned
Ltd IND A1+
Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 23 Affirmed
(reduced from INR37m)
Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 230 Affirmed
Platinum Trust March 2015 - Second loss credit facilityIND 22.2 Assigned
Tranche I AA-(SO)(exp)
Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd LT loans IND D 825.7 Downgraded
from IND
B+/IND A4
(Increased from INR623.4m)
Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 250 Downgraded
from IND
B+/IND A4
(reduced from INR300.0m)
Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Downgraded
from IND
B+/IND A4
Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A PTC IND 2966.3 Assigned
Tranche I AAA(SO)(exp)
Platinum Trust March 2015 - Second loss credit facilityIND 67.16 Assigned
Tranche Ii A+(SO)(exp)
Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A1 PTC IND 1711.83 Assigned
Tranche Ii AAA(SO)(exp)
Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A2 PTCs IND 603.96 Assigned
Tranche Ii AAA(SO)(exp)
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB+ 310 Assigned
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 240 Assigned
RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / 150 Assigned
IND A4+
SRI Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha TL IND BB 92.4 Assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB WC limits IND BB 106.5 Assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Sustainable Agro-Commercial Tier II unsecured IND BBB- 700 Assigned
Finance Ltd subordinate debt
Sustainable Agro-Commercial NCDs IND BBB- 400 Assigned
Finance Ltd
Sustainable Agro-Commercial Bk loan IND BBB- 1000 Assigned
Finance Ltd
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar CC limits IND A- 10000 Affirmed
Factory Ltd
(reduced from INR1,400m)
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar TL IND A- 265.4 Assigned
Factory Ltd
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Usha Martin Ltd Proposed bond IND A(exp) 4000 Assigned
Usha Martin Ltd LT Non-FB limits IND A(exp) 1500 Assigned
Usha Martin Ltd LT loan IND A(exp) 3500 Assigned
Usha Martin Ltd TL IND A 29130 Affirmed
Usha Martin Ltd FB WC limits IND A 8000 Affirmed
Usha Martin Ltd LT Non-FB limits IND A 1500 Affirmed
Yogaa And Co FB limits IND B- 50 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
