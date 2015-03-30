Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 320 Assigned Kasturchand Fertilizers (P) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 118.1 Affirmed (enhanced from INR100m) Prime Retail (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.5 Assigned RGP Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned SRI Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 21.1 Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Non-FB limits IND A2+ 70 Affirmed Factory Ltd (increased from INR40m) Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 990 Upgraded from IND A3+ (increased from INR940m) Yogaa And Co Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 105 Assigned BMW Enterprises FB limits IND BB 240 Affirmed BMW Logistics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 110 Affirmed Jagan Industries Ltd FB-limits IND BB / 60 Assigned IND A4+ JK Paper Ltd TL IND BBB 7806.8 Affirmed JK Paper Ltd Corporate loan IND BBB 6250 Assigned JK Paper Ltd FB WC loans IND BBB / 2150 Affirmed IND A2 JK Paper Ltd Non-FB WC loans IND BBB / 3200 Affirmed IND A2 JK Paper Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 250 Affirmed Kasturchand Fertilizers (P) Ltd CC WC Fac IND BB- 100 Affirmed Mistry Construction Company CC IND D 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mistry Construction Company Overdraft IND D 340 Assigned Pvt Ltd NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A+ / 1520 Affirmed Ltd IND A1+ NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt FB limits IND A+ / 300 Affirmed Ltd IND A1+ (interchangeable between fund-based and Non-fund based) NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A+ / 180 Assigned Ltd IND A1+ Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 23 Affirmed (reduced from INR37m) Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 230 Affirmed Platinum Trust March 2015 - Second loss credit facilityIND 22.2 Assigned Tranche I AA-(SO)(exp) Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd LT loans IND D 825.7 Downgraded from IND B+/IND A4 (Increased from INR623.4m) Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 250 Downgraded from IND B+/IND A4 (reduced from INR300.0m) Pitti Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Downgraded from IND B+/IND A4 Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A PTC IND 2966.3 Assigned Tranche I AAA(SO)(exp) Platinum Trust March 2015 - Second loss credit facilityIND 67.16 Assigned Tranche Ii A+(SO)(exp) Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A1 PTC IND 1711.83 Assigned Tranche Ii AAA(SO)(exp) Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A2 PTCs IND 603.96 Assigned Tranche Ii AAA(SO)(exp) Prime Retail (I) Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB+ 310 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 240 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / 150 Assigned IND A4+ SRI Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha TL IND BB 92.4 Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB WC limits IND BB 106.5 Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sustainable Agro-Commercial Tier II unsecured IND BBB- 700 Assigned Finance Ltd subordinate debt Sustainable Agro-Commercial NCDs IND BBB- 400 Assigned Finance Ltd Sustainable Agro-Commercial Bk loan IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Finance Ltd The Seksaria Biswan Sugar CC limits IND A- 10000 Affirmed Factory Ltd (reduced from INR1,400m) The Seksaria Biswan Sugar TL IND A- 265.4 Assigned Factory Ltd Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Upgraded from IND BBB Usha Martin Ltd Proposed bond IND A(exp) 4000 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd LT Non-FB limits IND A(exp) 1500 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd LT loan IND A(exp) 3500 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd TL IND A 29130 Affirmed Usha Martin Ltd FB WC limits IND A 8000 Affirmed Usha Martin Ltd LT Non-FB limits IND A 1500 Affirmed Yogaa And Co FB limits IND B- 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.