Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 70 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR40.0m) Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers Non FB limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture STCRC fund deposits IND A1+ 500000 Affirmed And Rural Development (current year) (increased from INR300bn) National Bank For Agriculture STRRB credit refinance IND A1+ 200000 Affirmed And Rural Development Fund deposits (current year) National Bank For Agriculture Term money borrowings IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed And Rural Development (increased from INR5bn) National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed And Rural Development Parikh Brothers FB WC limits IND A4+ 110 Assigned Parikh Brothers Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Assigned Salona Cotspin Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 19.1 Upgraded from IND A4+ (reduced from INR24.7m) Srikanth International Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 445 Assigned Uflex Ltd Non-FB WC limits * IND A2+ 3100 Affirmed (increased from INR2,850m) *loans/limits have been interchanged Uflex Ltd LOC limits for capital IND A2+ 600 Affirmed gooptionally convertible debentures * *loans/limits have been interchanged VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A2 500 Upgraded from Ltd IND A3 (increased from INR350m) Wockhardt Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 2713 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 88.5 Upgraded from IND D (reduced from INR96.2m) Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 150 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR120.0m) Blue Park Seafoods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 680 Assigned IND A4+ Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd Bk Fac IND B+(exp) 260 Withdrawn /IND A4(exp) Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 1500 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd FB limits IND B+ 1220 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+/ IND A4 / IND A4 (suspended) Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ 520 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+/ IND A4 / IND A4 (suspended) G.E.T. Power Ltd FB limits IND D 3840 Withdrawn (suspended) G.E.T. Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 11050 Withdrawn (suspended) Gulshan Fashions FB Fac IND B+ / IND 60 Assigned A4 Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers Long-TL IND BB- 50 Assigned Hi-Tech Hydraulic Engineers FB limit IND BB- 50 Assigned J.R. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB- 180 Assigned J.R. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 2550 Assigned IND A3 Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT bond issuance IND AA+(SO) 4760 Assigned (exp) Madhav Stores TL IND B+ 24.28 Assigned Madhav Stores FB facility IND B+/IND 40 Assigned A4 Mark International Foods Stuff FB WC limits IND BB 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd MM Trust Mar 15 II Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 1236.6 Assigned (exp) National Bank For Agriculture RIDF deposits IND AAA 987583.944Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture STCRC fund deposits IND AAA 250000 Affirmed And Rural Development (outstanding) National Bank For Agriculture STRRB credit refinance IND AAA 100000 Affirmed And Rural Development fund deposits (outstanding) National Bank For Agriculture Non-priority sector bonds IND AAA 526664 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture capital gains bonds IND AAA 158 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bhavishya Nirman bonds IND AAA 49751.996Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture NABARD rural bonds IND AAA 227.851 Affirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture WIF deposits IND AAA 100000 Affirmed And Rural Development (increased from INR50.0bn) National Bank For Agriculture LT rural credit IND AAA 50000 Assigned And Rural Development National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY12) IND AAA 25110 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY13) IND AAA 29020 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY14) IND AAA 29420 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY15) IND AAA 40000 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of Proposed LT bonds (FY16) IND AAA 40000 Assigned India National Highways Authority Of Tax-free bonds (FY12) IND AAA 100000 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT debt programme IND AAA 120000 Assigned India Platinum Trust - Feb 2013 - Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 590.2 Affirmed Tranche 2 certificates Rohtak Panipat Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND BBB- 9707.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- (including external commercial borrowings of USD38m) Salona Cotspin Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 127.9 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR176.8m) Salona Cotspin Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 251.6 Upgraded from IND BB+ Shri Trust G 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1936.4 Assigned (exp) Shri Trust G 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 717.3 Assigned (exp) Simhadri Power Ltd senior long-TL IND BB 2300 Withdrawn Small Business Trust 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1531.6 Assigned (exp) Small Business Trust 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 521.8 Assigned (exp) Srikanth International Long-TL IND BB+ 10.4 Assigned Srikanth International Proposed fund based WC IND BB+(exp) 69 Assigned limits /IND A4+ (exp) Srikanth International FB WC limits IND BB+ / 210 Assigned IND A4+ Steel Strips Wheels Ltd TL IND A- 1735.1 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,076.5m) Steel Strips Wheels Ltd FB WC limits: IND A-/IND 2000 Affirmed A2+ Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/IND 2600 Affirmed A2+ The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 30000 Assigned The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd FB WC IND A+ 1000 Assigned The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A+ 1000 Assigned Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 54.5 Assigned Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND 200 Assigned A3 Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans * IND A- 3707 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR4,782.6m) *loans/limits have been interchanged Uflex Ltd external commercial IND A- 1550 Upgraded from borrowing IND BBB+ Uflex Ltd FB WC limits * IND A-/IND 2900 Upgraded from A2+ IND BBB+/ Affirmed (increased from INR2,500m) *loans/limits have been interchanged VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt TL IND BBB 368.1 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- (reduced from INR714.3m) VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB/ 550 Upgraded from Ltd IND A2 IND BBB-/ IND A3 (increased from INR400m) VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt Pre-shipment facility IND BBB-/ 150 Withdrawn Ltd IND A3 Western Region Transmission TL IND A+ 6450 Assigned (Maharashtra) Pvt Ltd (outstanding INR6,095.25m) Wockhardt Ltd FBL IND AA 1250 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd Fund based/ Non-FBL * IND AA/IND 2162.5 Assigned A1+ * fund-based and Non-fund-based limits are interchangeable ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)