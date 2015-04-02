Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- K.P. Packaging Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4 50 Assigned Kiran Agencies Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans IND A4+ 1140 Withdrawn (suspended) Sew Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt IND A4+ 3700 Withdrawn (suspended) (carved out of cash credit limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calyx Container Terminals Pvt. Long-TL IND BB- 72.5 Assigned Ltd K.P. Packaging Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Assigned Kiran Agencies FB WC limits IND C 150 Assigned Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd TL facility IND A- 3550 Upgraded from IND BBB (INR2461.3m outstanding on 23 March 2015) Sew Infrastructure Ltd Non-convertible cumulative IND B+ 400 Withdrawn redeemable PS (suspended) Sew Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 1823 Withdrawn (suspended) Sew Infrastructure Ltd CC limits IND BB- 3860 Withdrawn (suspended) Sew Infrastructure Ltd NCDs IND BB- 500 Withdrawn (suspended) Sew Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL IND BB- 19760 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+(suspended) Sew Transportation Networks Ltd Long-TL IND BB-(SO) 1000 Withdrawn (suspended) Srinivasan Charitable & Bk loans IND D 2250 Assigned Educational Trust ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)