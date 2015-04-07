Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A4 30 Assigned Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 20 Assigned Rural Electrification STD /CP IND A1+ 60000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Seaways Shipping And Logistics Non fund based WC limits IND A2 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from INR 80m Tata Projects Ltd Project specific non fund IND A1+ 6010 Reaffirmed based WC limits Uflex Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A2+ 3100 Reaffirmed Increased from INR 2,850m Uflex Ltd Credit limits for capital IND A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Goods LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HMR Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned HMR Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND B+ 190 Assigned ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture TL IND A- (SO) 796 Assigned (IICJV) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture FBL IND A- (SO) 1850 Assigned (IICJV) /A1 (SO) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture NFBL IND A- (SO) 2019 Assigned (IICJV) /A1 (SO) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture Proposed TL IND 1100 Assigned (IICJV) A-(SO)(exp) Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B 27.5 Assigned Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND B 20 Assigned RHL Profiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from IND BB RHL Profiles Ltd TL IND BB+ 13 Upgraded from IND BB Decreased from INR 21.75m RHL Profiles Ltd Non FBL IND BB+ 80 Upgraded from IND BB RHL Profiles Ltd FBL IND BB+ /A4+ 160 Upgraded from IND BB Increased from INR 145m Rural Electrification LT borrowing programme IND AAA 455000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Seaways Shipping And Logistics LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Reaffirmed Ltd Seaways Shipping And Logistics TL IND BBB 224 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from INR 337.3m Seaways Shipping And Logistics Fund based WC limits IND BBB /A2 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Increased from INR 250m Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics TL IND D 57.84 Assigned Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics Fund based WC limits IND D 10 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Reaffirmed Tata Projects Ltd Fund based WC limits IND AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Tata Projects Ltd NFBL IND AA- /A1+ 200 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND AA- /A1+ 72200 Reaffirmed Tata Projects Ltd Loan IND AA- /A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Tata Projects Ltd Bill discounting limit IND AA- /A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Uflex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from IND BBB+ Uflex Ltd Fund based WC limits IND A- 2900 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Increased from INR 2,500m Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 3707 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Reduced from INR 4,782.6m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.