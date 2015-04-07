Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 6, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A4 30 Assigned
Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 20 Assigned
Rural Electrification STD /CP IND A1+ 60000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Seaways Shipping And Logistics Non fund based WC limits IND A2 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reduced from INR 80m
Tata Projects Ltd Project specific non fund IND A1+ 6010 Reaffirmed
based WC limits
Uflex Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A2+ 3100 Reaffirmed
Increased from INR 2,850m
Uflex Ltd Credit limits for capital IND A2+ 600 Reaffirmed
Goods
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HMR Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
HMR Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND B+ 190 Assigned
ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture TL IND A- (SO) 796 Assigned
(IICJV)
ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture FBL IND A- (SO) 1850 Assigned
(IICJV) /A1 (SO)
ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture NFBL IND A- (SO) 2019 Assigned
(IICJV) /A1 (SO)
ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture Proposed TL IND 1100 Assigned
(IICJV) A-(SO)(exp)
Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B 27.5 Assigned
Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND B 20 Assigned
RHL Profiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from
IND BB
RHL Profiles Ltd TL IND BB+ 13 Upgraded from
IND BB
Decreased from INR 21.75m
RHL Profiles Ltd Non FBL IND BB+ 80 Upgraded from
IND BB
RHL Profiles Ltd FBL IND BB+ /A4+ 160 Upgraded from
IND BB
Increased from INR 145m
Rural Electrification LT borrowing programme IND AAA 455000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Seaways Shipping And Logistics LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Reaffirmed
Ltd
Seaways Shipping And Logistics TL IND BBB 224 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reduced from INR 337.3m
Seaways Shipping And Logistics Fund based WC limits IND BBB /A2 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Increased from INR 250m
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics TL IND D 57.84 Assigned
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics Fund based WC limits IND D 10 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Reaffirmed
Tata Projects Ltd Fund based WC limits IND AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Tata Projects Ltd NFBL IND AA- /A1+ 200 Assigned
Tata Projects Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND AA- /A1+ 72200 Reaffirmed
Tata Projects Ltd Loan IND AA- /A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Tata Projects Ltd Bill discounting limit IND AA- /A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Uflex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Uflex Ltd Fund based WC limits IND A- 2900 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Increased from INR 2,500m
Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 3707 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Reduced from INR 4,782.6m
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
