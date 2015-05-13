May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
APS Power Tech (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 71 Assigned
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST debt/ CP programme IND A1+ 60000 Affirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Steel Authority Of India Ltd Medium-term debt IND tAAA 10000 Affirmed
programme - public
deposit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
APS Power Tech (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ IND 49 Assigned
A4+
Bazpur Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND D 65 Assigned
Jain Sarvodaya Vidhya Gyanpith TL IND B+ 500 Assigned
Samiti
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains TL IND B 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains FB WC limit IND B/ 97.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A4
Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA 45000 Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT non-FB Bk limits IND AAA 70000 Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 20000 Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 150000 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)