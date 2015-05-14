May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Computing Laboratories NFB WC limit IND A4+ 190 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Eveready Industries India Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15.2 Assigned Welspun Syntex Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1590 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Computing Laboratories FB WC limits IND BB 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Barah Moula Educational Society Bk loans a LT IND D 67.5 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 4760 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A+/ 8700 Assigned limits IND A1+ Eveready Industries India Ltd LT loan IND A+ 857.6 Assigned Eveready Industries India Ltd FB limits IND A+ / 1200 Assigned IND A1+ Eveready Industries India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A+ / 1410 Assigned IND A1+ Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 112 Assigned Sai Manasa Spintex (I) Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 215.5 Assigned Vihaan Networks Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 850 Assigned IND A3+ Vihaan Networks Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/ 850 Assigned IND A3+ Vihaan Networks Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 15 Assigned IND A3+ Vihaan Networks Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/ 15 Assigned IND A3+ Welspun Syntex Ltd LT loans IND A- 1331.2 Assigned Welspun Syntex Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 470 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)