May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250 Migrate from (suspended) IND A4+ CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Glycols Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 8500 Placed on RWN S. Narendra FB WC limit IND A3 275 Assigned Wagner Trident Precision Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuj Textiles Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 275 Assigned AR Airways Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB- 193.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR448.2m) Berk Auto Ltd Liability TL IND BB- 100 Assigned Partnership Berk Auto Ltd Liability FB limit IND BB-/ 295 Assigned Partnership IND A4+ Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. FB CC limits IND BB 200 Migrate from (suspended) IND BB Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. TL limits IND BB 28.1 Migrate from (suspended) IND BB CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND AA 8256.5 Affirmed CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND AA 1000 Affirmed CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA 17568.16 Affirmed CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd CP IND AA 2000 Affirmed D.S.P. Knitting Company Long-TL IND BB- 15 Assigned D.S.P. Knitting Company FB WC limits IND BB- 52.5 Assigned Glycols Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 8812 Placed on RWN Glycols Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/ 7350 Placed on RWN IND A2 Graviti Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND A- 1600 Assigned Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND B+ 230 Assigned Pvt Ltd Wagner Trident Precision Long-TL IND B+ 415 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Wagner Trident Precision FB WC limits IND B+/ 45 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative;RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)