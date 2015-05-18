May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eiar Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A3 PTCs IND A3(SO) 7.1 Assigned Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 1100 Downgraded from IND A2 (reduced from INR1,250m) Rites Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed (increased from INR5,070m) Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned (carved out of fund-based working capital limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Charters Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 950 Affirmed Air India Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 7000 Affirmed Chennai Network Infrastructure Rupee TL IND D 496207 Assigned Ltd Chennai Network Infrastructure Funded interest TL IND D 28485 Assigned Ltd Eiar Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A1 PTC IND A(SO) 317.7 Assigned Eiar Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A2 PTCs IND BBB(SO) 28.5 Assigned Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Bond issue IND A+(SO) 2654000 Assigned Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - Xv Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 5953 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Xv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 223 Assigned facility Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 31.7 Downgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR46.4m) Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 660 Downgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR710m) Shyam Fertilizers Ltd NCD IND AA- 4000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)