May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 98.6 Assigned Amazan Agro Products Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 200 Withdrawn Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 275 Upgraded from IND A4+ (reduce from INR350.0m) Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 500 Assigned Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB+ 84.47 Assigned Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ / 250 Assigned IND A4+ Amazan Agro Products Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 400 Withdrawn IND A3 Drs Warehousing (South) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 110 Assigned Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / 50 Withdrawn IND A4+ Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 174 Upgraded from IND IND A3 BB/ IND A4+ (increased from INR124.0m) Satyam Balajee Automotives Pvt TL IND BB- 67.5 Assigned Ltd Satyam Balajee Automotives Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- 110 Assigned Ltd Shanti Sugar Industries FB WC limits IND B / 65 Assigned IND A4 Subir Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 90 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)