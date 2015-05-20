May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 98.6 Assigned
Amazan Agro Products Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 200 Withdrawn
Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 275 Upgraded from
IND A4+
(reduce from INR350.0m)
Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 500 Assigned
Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB+ 84.47 Assigned
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ / 250 Assigned
IND A4+
Amazan Agro Products Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 400 Withdrawn
IND A3
Drs Warehousing (South) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 110 Assigned
Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / 50 Withdrawn
IND A4+
Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 174 Upgraded from
IND
IND A3 BB/ IND A4+
(increased from INR124.0m)
Satyam Balajee Automotives Pvt TL IND BB- 67.5 Assigned
Ltd
Satyam Balajee Automotives Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- 110 Assigned
Ltd
Shanti Sugar Industries FB WC limits IND B / 65 Assigned
IND A4
Subir Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 90 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)