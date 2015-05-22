May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 21, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 50 Affirmed
(reduced from INR80m)
Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP IND A1 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 1500 Assigned
Suriya Garments Non-FB WC limit IND A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 300 Affirmed
(increased from INR120m)
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Long-TL IND A 5000 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD IND A 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD IND A 3000 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD IND A 5000 Assigned
Ltd
Indostar Capital Finance NCD IND AA- 69 Assigned
Indostar Capital Finance LT Bk loan IND AA- 15400 Assigned
(part of INR 30bn long-term debt programme)
Kaithal Tollway Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loan IND A-(SO) 14000 Assigned
a LT
(including an INR3,500m of letter of credit as sub-limit of the facility)
M/S. Omcon LT/ST IND D 240 Withdrawn
Suriya Garments FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4665 Assigned
Vasai Virar Municipal LT Issuer IND A- - Assigned
Corporation
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)