May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel & Tube Mills non-FB limits IND A4 30 Suspended Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd'S non-FB LOC IND A4 45 Suspended Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 assigned Pvt Ltd Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 11.5 assigned Sri Avantika Contractors Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1900 Downgraded from IND A3 Sudarshan Chemical Industries non-FB limits IND A1 1000 assigned Ltd'S MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sudarshan Chemical Industries fixed deposit programme IND tA+ 900 assigned Ltd'S LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel & Tube Mills FB limits IND B 50 Suspended Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd'S FB CC limits IND B+ 5 Suspended Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL (o/s) IND BB+ 43.5 assigned Pvt Ltd Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals FB limits IND BB+ / 100 assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Bilcare Ltd'S LT Issuer Rating IND D - withdrawn Bilcare Ltd'S TL IND D 4500 withdrawn Bilcare Ltd'S non-FB LOC IND D 3500 withdrawn Dinesh Oils Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - upgraded from IND BB+ Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd Revolving short-TL IND BB 120 assigned Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 2.2 assigned Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / IND 12.5 assigned A4+ Lakshmi Vilas Bank'S (Lvb) lower tier 2 debt IND BBB+ 1300 Affirmed Platinum Trust second loss credit IND A+(SO) 129 assigned facility Platinum Trust Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2519.3 assigned Platinum Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 628.2 assigned Platinum Trust March 2015 second loss credit IND A+(SO) 97.3 assigned facility Platinum Trust March 2015 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1711.8 assigned Platinum Trust March 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 604 assigned Sansar Cv Trust Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND BBB(SO) 213 Affirmed Sansar Cv Trust Series A2 PTCs IND BBB(SO) 16.5 Affirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 226.4 assigned Secunderabad Hotels Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 107.5 assigned Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd'S Long-TL IND BB+ 373.9 Upgraded from IND BB Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd'S FB limits IND BB+ 850 Upgraded from IND BB Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd'S Proposed FB limits IND BB+ 100 Assigned Sri Avantika Contractors FB WC limits IND BB+ / 275 Downgraded from IND IND A4+ BBB- / IND A3 Stfcl Cv Trust credit facility IND A(SO) 365.8 Affirmed Stfcl Cv Trust Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1031.6 Affirmed Sudarshan Chemical Industries long-TL IND A 1950 assigned Ltd'S Sudarshan Chemical Industries FB limits IND A 2250 assigned Ltd'S Velankani Information Systems Series B NCDs IND A-(SO) 350 assigned Ltd'S (Visl) Velankani Information Systems Series D NCDs IND A-(SO) 150 assigned Ltd'S (Visl) Velankani Information Systems Series A NCDs IND AA(SO) 850 assigned Ltd'S (Visl) Velankani Information Systems Series C NCDs IND AA(SO) 550 assigned Ltd'S (Visl) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)