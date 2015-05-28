May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Solutions Non-FB BG IND A4 80 Affirmed Kamladityya Construction Pvt Non-FBL IND A2+ 750 upgraded from Ltd IND A2 Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt BG IND A1 350 Assigned Ltd (with INR150m sublimit of letter of credit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Solutions FB CC limits IND B+ 120 Affirmed Aquatech Solutions Proposed FB CC limits IND B+ 180 Assigned Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt CC IND A 80 Assigned Ltd Nina Waterproofing Systems Pvt LOC/BG IND A-/ 300 Assigned Ltd IND A1 (with INR100m sublimit of cash credit/working capital demand loan) Platinum Trust - February 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 238.6 Affirmed Platinum Trust March 2015 - second loss credit IND AA-(SO) 100.8 Assigned Tranche I (An Abs Transaction) facility Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2966.3 Assigned Tranche I (An Abs Transaction) Small Operators Trust Ii 2013 second loss credit IND A(SO) 245.5 Affirmed facility Small Operators Trust Ii 2013 Series A3 PTC IND AAA(SO) 694.5 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)