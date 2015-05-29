May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP IND A1+ 30000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2.5 Affirmed LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC Liquid Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed Management Company Ltd Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 375 Affirmed Surya Metalloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 10 Assigned UTI Liquid Fund (Cash Plan)'S Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed UTI Money Market Fund Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arjun Agro Foods LT loans IND B 39 Withdrawn (suspended) Arjun Agro Foods FB limits IND B 275 Withdrawn (suspended) /IND A4 (suspended) Associated Steel Industries Long-TL IND BB- 26.75 Assigned Associated Steel Industries FB Fac IND BB-/ IND 70 Assigned A4+ Choudhary Bhim Singh Institute TL IND D 154.1 Migrated from Of Science And Technology Trust (suspended) IND D Dutta Builder & Developers Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 20 Assigned Ltd Dutta Builder & Developers Pvt Proposed Long-TL IND BB- 130 Assigned Ltd Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 273.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR319.7m) Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 60 Affirmed Gayatri Suitings Ltd Long-TL IND D 297.9 Withdrawn (suspended) Gayatri Suitings Ltd FB limits IND D 130 Withdrawn (suspended) Gayatri Suitings Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 25.1 Withdrawn (suspended) Guru Nanak Foundation TL IND BBB- 90 Migrated from IND (suspended) BBB- Jubilant Agri And Consumer Long-TL IND BBB- 2337.6 Affirmed Products Ltd Jubilant Agri And Consumer FB WC limits IND BBB- / 850 Affirmed Products Ltd IND A3 Jubilant Agri And Consumer Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 2000 Affirmed Products Ltd IND A3 Jubilant Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed IND A3 Jubilant Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed IND A3 Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 128 Assigned Ltd Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 85 Assigned Ltd LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura Income Plus IND AAAmfs Withdrawn Management Company Ltd Fund Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Series XII LT bond IND A (SO) 5842 Withdrawn programme Mehta Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 51.8 Assigned Mehta Api Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 250 Assigned IND A3 Mehta Api Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB- / 305 Assigned IND A3 Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 43.5 Affirmed Metco Roof Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 176.5 Affirmed Rai Bahadur Mathura Dass TL IND B 90 Migrated from Education Foundation (suspended) IND B Surya Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 20 Assigned Surya Metalloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/IND 30 Assigned A4 UTI Floating Rate Fund National Fund Credit IND AAAmfs Affirmed Rating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive impLICation #: Rating Watch with Developing impLICations @: Rating Watch with Negative ImpLICations %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.