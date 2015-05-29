May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special CP IND A1+ 30000 Assigned
Economic Zone Ltd
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2.5 Affirmed
LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC Liquid Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed
Management Company Ltd
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 375 Affirmed
Surya Metalloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 10 Assigned
UTI Liquid Fund (Cash Plan)'S Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed
UTI Money Market Fund Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arjun Agro Foods LT loans IND B 39 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Arjun Agro Foods FB limits IND B 275 Withdrawn
(suspended)
/IND A4 (suspended)
Associated Steel Industries Long-TL IND BB- 26.75 Assigned
Associated Steel Industries FB Fac IND BB-/ IND 70 Assigned
A4+
Choudhary Bhim Singh Institute TL IND D 154.1 Migrated from
Of Science And Technology Trust (suspended) IND D
Dutta Builder & Developers Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Dutta Builder & Developers Pvt Proposed Long-TL IND BB- 130 Assigned
Ltd
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 273.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR319.7m)
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 60 Affirmed
Gayatri Suitings Ltd Long-TL IND D 297.9 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gayatri Suitings Ltd FB limits IND D 130 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Gayatri Suitings Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 25.1 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Guru Nanak Foundation TL IND BBB- 90 Migrated from
IND
(suspended) BBB-
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Long-TL IND BBB- 2337.6 Affirmed
Products Ltd
Jubilant Agri And Consumer FB WC limits IND BBB- / 850 Affirmed
Products Ltd IND A3
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 2000 Affirmed
Products Ltd IND A3
Jubilant Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed
IND A3
Jubilant Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed
IND A3
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 128 Assigned
Ltd
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 85 Assigned
Ltd
LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura Income Plus IND AAAmfs Withdrawn
Management Company Ltd Fund
Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Series XII LT bond IND A (SO) 5842 Withdrawn
programme
Mehta Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 51.8 Assigned
Mehta Api Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 250 Assigned
IND A3
Mehta Api Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB- / 305 Assigned
IND A3
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 43.5 Affirmed
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 176.5 Affirmed
Rai Bahadur Mathura Dass TL IND B 90 Migrated from
Education Foundation (suspended) IND B
Surya Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 20 Assigned
Surya Metalloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/IND 30 Assigned
A4
UTI Floating Rate Fund National Fund Credit IND AAAmfs Affirmed
Rating
