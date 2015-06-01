Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cimmco Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 900 Assigned Nirvana Fashion Clothing Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Shankara Infrastructure NFB WC limits IND A2+ 50 Affirmed Materials Ltd (reduced from INR170m) Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A2(SO) 230 Assigned Ltd Titagarh Agrico FB limits IND A1+(SO) 337.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cimmco Ltd LT loans IND AA- 566.7 Assigned Cimmco Ltd FBL IND AA- / 150 Assigned IND A1+ Centurywells Roofing India FB WC limits IND BBB+ 100 Assigned (Pvt) Ltd Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 198 Assigned Nirvana Fashion Clothing FB WC limits IND BB- 90 Assigned Shankara Infrastructure Long-TL IND BBB+ 57 Assigned Materials Ltd Shankara Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 2750 Affirmed Materials Ltd IND A2+ (reduced from INR3,130m) Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO) 700 Assigned Ltd Titagarh Agrico Non-FB limits IND AA-(SO) 170 Assigned Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO) 300 Affirmed Strips Pvt Ltd (increased from INR250m) Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & Long-TL IND BBB+(SO) - Affirmed Strips Pvt Ltd Vishnu Chemicals Ltd TL IND D 333.2 Suspended Vishnu Chemicals Ltd FB WC limits IND D 993.5 Suspended Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 800 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)