Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 600 Withdrawn (suspended) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed (increased from INR15,000m) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 23652 Affirmed (increased from INR19,840m) Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Standard Leather Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Karnataka Cooperative Milk WC facility IND A 700 Affirmed Producers Federation (KMF) Ltd M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Mysore Bellary Highway Pvt Ltd Senior LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 4710 Assigned Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 6000 Withdrawn (suspended) Puravankara Projects Ltd LT debt IND BBB 5000 Withdrawn (suspended) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB Bking limits IND AA- 10000 Downgraded from IND AA (increased from INR5,000m) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd TL IND AA- 51804.7 Downgraded from IND AA (increased from INR41,350m) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 55748 Downgraded from IND A1+ IND AA / Affirmed (reduced from INR57,968.5m) Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 60.27 Assigned Shree Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 82 Assigned Standard Leather Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 29 Assigned Standard Leather Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 20 Assigned Vinayak Hatcheries Long-TL IND B- 50.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Vinayak Hatcheries FB limits IND B- 12 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)