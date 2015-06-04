Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND A3 100 Assigned Bansal Realtech Ltd Non FBL IND A4+ 210 Assigned Bansal Realtech Ltd Forward contract IND A4+ 2 Assigned facility Emta Coal Ltd Non FBL IND A2 508 Suspended (suspended) Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 200 Assigned Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 800 Outstanding ratings increased from INR 600m Jabil Circuits India Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed RHC Finance Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ (SO) 4000 Assigned Xpro India Ltd Fund Based WC Limits IND A2 284.7 Suspended (suspended) Xpro India Ltd CP IND A2 100 Suspended (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 269.9 Assigned Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- /A3 400 Assigned B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB /A3+ 370 Assigned B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND BBB /A3+ 33 Assigned Bansal Realtech Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Bansal Realtech Ltd FBL IND BB /A4+ 35 Assigned Ceres Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTC IND A- (SO) 251.1 Assigned Ceres Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTC IND A- (SO) 25.1 Assigned Emta Coal Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended (suspended) Emta Coal Ltd LT Bk Loans IND BBB+ 5590.3 Suspended (suspended) Emta Coal Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 3500 Suspended (suspended) Emta Coal Ltd NC cumulative IND BBB+ 500 Suspended redeemable PS (suspended) Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Outstanding ratings Heritage Lifestyles & LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Heritage Lifestyles & TL IND BB 203.7 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Jabil Circuits India Pvt Ltd FBL IND AA+ (SO) 16.5 Reaffirmed Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Ltd Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Long-TL IND BBB 8 Assigned Ltd Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB /A3+ 301.5 Assigned Ltd Prathamesh Land Developers LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Prathamesh Land Developers Long-TL IND BB+ 600 Assigned Ram Aabhoshan LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ram Aabhoshan FBL IND BB- /A4+ 150 Assigned Xpro India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended (suspended) Xpro India Ltd LT Bk Loans IND BBB 635 Suspended (suspended) Xpro India Ltd Fund Based WC Limits IND BBB /A2 338.5 Suspended (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)