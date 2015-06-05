Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Institute Of Foreign Trade And TL IND BBB- 70 Assigned Management Society Institute Of Foreign Trade And WC limits IND BBB- 100 Assigned Management Society IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series II NCDs IND AAA(SO) 8540 Affirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series III NCDs IND AAA(SO) 15250 Affirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series IV NCDs IND AAA(SO) 3540 Affirmed JSW Steel Ltd. NCDs IND AA 86350 Assigned Privilege Trust Series - 8 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 436.2 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series - 8 Series B PTCs IND A+(SO) 22.9 Affirmed Rivu Enterprises Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 27.4 Assigned Rivu Enterprises Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 25 Assigned Rivu Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 35 Assigned IND BB- Sansar Trust March 2013 III Second loss credit IND A(SO) 188.2 Affirmed facility Sansar Trust March 2013 III Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 298.1 Affirmed certificates Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd FB WC Fac IND A/ 500 Affirmed IND A1 Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd Non-FB WC Bk Fac IND A/ 4600 Affirmed IND A1 *INR2,800m non-fund-based limits are interchangeable with the fund-based limits The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds Provisional 350 Affirmed IND AA-(SO) The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds Provisional 500 Affirmed IND AA-(SO) The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds Provisional 400 Affirmed IND AA-(SO) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)