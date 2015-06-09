Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Withdrawn (suspended) B D Motors Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Upgraded from IND A4 CLP India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 7600 Affirmed (reduced from INR8,900m) Rydak Syndicate Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 8 Upgraded from IND A4+ Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 180 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 7.7 Withdrawn (suspended) Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 90 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Avani Textiles Ltd TL IND BB+ 372.65 Assigned Avani Textiles Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ / 730 Assigned IND A4+ B D Motors Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 351.4 Upgraded from IND B+ B D Motors Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 44.55 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR77.4m) CLP India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AAA 1000 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,800m) CLP India Pvt Ltd FB/Non-FB limits IND AAA/ IND 8150 Affirmed A1+ (increased from INR6,050m) Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A1 PTC IND A (SO) 317.7 Assigned Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A2 PTCs IND BBB (SO) 28.5 Assigned Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A3 PTCs IND BBB (SO) 7.1 Assigned Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 7.5 Assigned Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ IND 185 Assigned A4+ HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 9637.7 Affirmed Residential Mortgages - March 9 HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 2431.6 Affirmed Residential Mortgages - March 09 Jai Bharat Rice Mills FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 170.5 Assigned A4 Lap Developers Pvt Ltd Bk loan limits IND BB- 220 Migrated from (suspended) Provisional IND BB- M/S Agarwal Jewellers FB limits IND BB- 40 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- M/S Agarwal Jewellers TL limits IND BB- 41.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Pacific Development TL IND BBB+ 3782.9 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd IND BBB (reduced from INR4,133.6m) Pacific Development Non-FB WC limit IND BBB+ / 180 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd IND A2 IND BBB / IND A3+ (increased from INR140m) Petronet LNG Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 30 Affirmed Petronet LNG Ltd Bonds IND AA+ 10000 Assigned Piano Presitel Long-TL IND BB 54.2 Assigned Piano Presitel FB WC limits IND BB / 70 Assigned IND A4+ Piano Presitel Proposed long-TL Provisional 30 Assigned IND BB Pioneer Genco Ltd TL IND D 551 Withdrawn (suspended) Rydak Syndicate Ltd TL IND BBB- 15 Upgraded from IND BB+ Rydak Syndicate Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 150.4 Upgraded from IND BB+ Salcomp Manufacturing India FB WC limits IND BBB+ 600 Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended)/ IND BBB+/ IND A2+ (suspended) IND A2+ Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A (SO) 63530 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A (SO) 2800 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (reduced from INR4bn) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans IND A (SO) 146200 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And CC WC Fac IND BBB+ 40000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 23900 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds Provisional 13665 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd IND A (SO) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans Provisional 14780.5 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd IND A (SO) Tamil Nadu Generation And Non-FB WC Fac Provisional 12100 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd IND BBB+ Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 57.5 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB+ Wabco India Ltd CC limits IND AA+ 450 Migrated from (suspended) IND AA+/ / IND A1+ (suspended) IND A1+ Wabco India Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND AA+ 250 Migrated from (suspended) IND AA+/ / IND A1+ (suspended) IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)