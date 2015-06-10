Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goldman Sachs (I) Finance Pvt CP IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Ltd Jhajjar Power Ltd CP IND A1+ 4000 Assigned Patiala Cotspin Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 14.2 Assigned Prime Focus Technologies Pvt BG IND A2 20 Assigned Ltd Sivanssh Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A4+ 450 Affirmed Development Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier-2 IND AA+ 3070 Affirmed subordinated debt Axis Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier-1 debt IND AA+ 2140 Affirmed programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier-2 IND AAA 37000 Affirmed subordinated debt Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier 2 IND AA+ 3075 Affirmed subordinated debt Axis Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier 1 debt IND AA+ 2140 Affirmed programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 37000 Affirmed subordinated debt Demarte Fashion Yarns TL IND BB 53.6 Assigned Demarte Fashion Yarns FB limits IND BB/ 70 Assigned IND A4+ IMI Mobile Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 145.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND A- IMI Mobile Pvt Ltd FB limit IND A- 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND A- / IND / IND A1(suspended) A1 Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 80 Downgraded from IND BB-/IND A4+ (increased from INR75.0m) Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 54.9 Downgraded from IND BB-/ (reduced from INR61.3m) Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 15 Downgraded from IND BB-/ Jhajjar Power Ltd Senior project loan IND A+ 16970 Assigned (outstanding INR14.43bn) Jhajjar Power Ltd WC facility IND A+ 10000 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltd LT bond IND AA+(SO) 4760 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltd LT bond issuance IND AA+(SO) 4760 Assigned Khyati Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 3000 Withdrawn IND AA(SO) Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 17.5 Assigned Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 40 Assigned Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND BB+/ 70 Outstanding IND A4+ Patiala Cotspin Ltd TL Provisional 45 Outstanding IND BB+ Patiala Cotspin Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 232.31 Outstanding Patiala Cotspin Ltd FB limits Provisional 10 Outstanding IND BB+/ Provisional IND A4+ Prime Focus Technologies Pvt TL I IND 123.6 Assigned Ltd BBB+/IND A2 (sublimit FCTL-I INR77.7m; sublimit Capex LC I INR50m; sublimit buyers credit INR50m) Prime Focus Technologies Pvt TL II IND 239.2 Assigned Ltd BBB+/IND A2 (sublimit FCTL-II INR105.2m; sublimit Capex LC II INR140m; sublimit buyers credit INR140m) Prime Focus Technologies Pvt TL III IND 145 Assigned Ltd BBB+/IND A2 (sublimit FCTL-III INR145m; sublimit Capex LC III INR75m; sublimit buyers credit INR75m) Prime Focus Technologies Pvt TL IV IND 150 Assigned Ltd BBB+/IND A2 (sublimit FCTL-IV INR125m; sublimit Capex LC IV INR150m; sublimit buyers credit INR150m) Prime Focus Technologies Pvt sales invoice finance IND 200 Assigned Ltd BBB+/IND A2 (sublimit INR150m cash credit; sublimit INR150m WCDL; sublimit INR50m EPC/PCFC) Safari Industries India Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 164 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+ / Assigned (reduced from INR186m) Safari Industries India Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 200 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND A4 / Assigned (increased from INR130m) Sivanssh Infrastructure FB limits IND BB+ / 150 Affirmed Development Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Tamil Nadu Transmission 11% Series 1 2008-09 IND A(SO) 1400 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.4% Series 2 2009-10 IND A(SO) 4810 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.32% Series 3 2009-10 IND A(SO) 2000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.64% Series 4 2009-10 IND A(SO) 3190 Affirmed Corporation Ltd VMS International TL IND B- 7.5 Assigned VMS International FB limits IND B- 55 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)