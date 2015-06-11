Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 22 Assigned Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Assigned Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Ninestars Information Non-FB WC limits IND A3 30 Migrated from Technologies Ltd (suspended) IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 236.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 360 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+/IND A4 Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 70 Assigned Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 91 Assigned Bir Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 20 Assigned Build Wallinfra India Pvt Ltd TL IND B 750 Assigned Build Wallinfra India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 300 Assigned J.K Impex WC limits IND B- 60 Migrated IND (suspended) / B-/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 70 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd FB limits IND B- 47.5 Downgraded from IND B Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Non-FB limits IND B-/ 17.5 Downgraded IND A4 from IND B/ Affirmed Moonak Ispat Udyog Fund based-limits IND B 40 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Ninestars Information Long-TL IND BBB- 19.1 Migrated from Technologies Ltd (suspended) IND BBB- Ninestars Information FB WC limits IND BBB- 155 Migrated from Technologies Ltd (suspended) / IND BBB-/ IND A3 (suspended) IND A3 PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs IND AAA 5000 Assigned Pratul Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Upper India Smelting And WC limits IND B+ 99 Migrated from Refinery Works (suspended) / IND B+/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Vardhman Ispat Udyog WC limits IND B 170 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B /IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)