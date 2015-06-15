Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 198.2 Suspended Hes Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1360 Suspended Il&Fs Transportation CP IND A1 2000 Assigned Networks Ltd Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 21 Affirmed (reduced from INR28m) Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 20 Assigned Tamilnadu Waste Management Non-FBL IND A4+(SO) 10 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BB- 1798.6 Suspended Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BB-(SO) 251.6 Suspended Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A66 Suspended Hes Infra Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB- 600 Suspended Hes Infra Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 900 Suspended Hes Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A3140 Suspended Il&Fs Transportation Long-TL IND A 5500 Assigned Networks Ltd Il&Fs Transportation NCD IND A 3000 Assigned Networks Ltd Il&Fs Transportation NCD* IND A 6250 Assigned Networks Ltd * of the earlier INR2.0bn and INR5.0bn proposed NCDs, INR6.25bn has been assigned a final rating Il&Fs Transportation NCD IND A 750 Assigned Networks Ltd Il&Fs Transportation NCD IND A 5000 Assigned Networks Ltd India Frozen Foods TL IND B+ 42.97 Assigned (reduced from INR72.50m) India Frozen Foods TL IND B+ 7.5 withdrawn J.S. International TL (outstanding) IND BB+ 86 Assigned J.S. International FB limits IND BB+ / IND800 Assigned A4+ Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 514.5 Affirmed Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 second loan credit IND BBB(SO) 185.6 Affirmed facility Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 41.44 Affirmed (reduced from INR81.46m) Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 106 Affirmed (reduced from INR126m) Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND BB- 275.7 Suspended Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A95 Suspended Mumbai Waste Management Ltd non-FBL IND BB-/IND A25 Suspended Prathyusha Educational Bk loans IND D 133.32 Suspended Trust'S Bank Loan Prithvi Polymers Industries TL IND B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prithvi Polymers Industries FBL IND B 14.58 Assigned Pvt Ltd Privilege Trust Series 4 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 191.6 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 4 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 10 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 4 second loan credit IND BBB(SO) 31.4 Affirmed facility Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL IND BB- 2740 Suspended Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND1490 Suspended A4+ Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- / IND4000 Suspended A4+ Riba Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 58 Affirmed (increased from INR37.97m) Riba Textiles Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND260 Affirmed A4+ (increased from INR230m) Riba Textiles Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND32 Affirmed A4+ (increased from INR30m) Riba Textiles Ltd Proposed FBL IND BB+ / IND27.97 Assigned A4+ Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 50 Affirmed Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB-/IND A50 Affirmed Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt FB limit IND BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB / IND110 Assigned A3+ Tamilnadu Waste Management TL IND BB-(SO) 190.8 Suspended Ltd Tamilnadu Waste Management FB WC limits IND BB-(SO)/ 67.5 Suspended Ltd IND A4+(SO) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)