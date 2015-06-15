Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 198.2 Suspended
Hes Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1360 Suspended
Il&Fs Transportation CP IND A1 2000 Assigned
Networks Ltd
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 21 Affirmed
(reduced from INR28m)
Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 20 Assigned
Tamilnadu Waste Management Non-FBL IND A4+(SO) 10 Suspended
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BB- 1798.6 Suspended
Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BB-(SO) 251.6 Suspended
Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A66 Suspended
Hes Infra Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB- 600 Suspended
Hes Infra Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 900 Suspended
Hes Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A3140 Suspended
Il&Fs Transportation Long-TL IND A 5500 Assigned
Networks Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation NCD IND A 3000 Assigned
Networks Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation NCD* IND A 6250 Assigned
Networks Ltd
* of the earlier INR2.0bn and INR5.0bn proposed NCDs, INR6.25bn has been assigned a final rating
Il&Fs Transportation NCD IND A 750 Assigned
Networks Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation NCD IND A 5000 Assigned
Networks Ltd
India Frozen Foods TL IND B+ 42.97 Assigned
(reduced from INR72.50m)
India Frozen Foods TL IND B+ 7.5 withdrawn
J.S. International TL (outstanding) IND BB+ 86 Assigned
J.S. International FB limits IND BB+ / IND800 Assigned
A4+
Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 514.5 Affirmed
Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 second loan credit IND BBB(SO) 185.6 Affirmed
facility
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 41.44 Affirmed
(reduced from INR81.46m)
Moenus Textile Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 106 Affirmed
(reduced from INR126m)
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND BB- 275.7 Suspended
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A95 Suspended
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd non-FBL IND BB-/IND A25 Suspended
Prathyusha Educational Bk loans IND D 133.32 Suspended
Trust'S Bank Loan
Prithvi Polymers Industries TL IND B 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Prithvi Polymers Industries FBL IND B 14.58 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Privilege Trust Series 4 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 191.6 Affirmed
Privilege Trust Series 4 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 10 Affirmed
Privilege Trust Series 4 second loan credit IND BBB(SO) 31.4 Affirmed
facility
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL IND BB- 2740 Suspended
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND1490 Suspended
A4+
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- / IND4000 Suspended
A4+
Riba Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 58 Affirmed
(increased from INR37.97m)
Riba Textiles Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND260 Affirmed
A4+
(increased from INR230m)
Riba Textiles Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND32 Affirmed
A4+
(increased from INR30m)
Riba Textiles Ltd Proposed FBL IND BB+ / IND27.97 Assigned
A4+
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 50 Affirmed
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB-/IND A50 Affirmed
Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt FB limit IND BB+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB / IND110 Assigned
A3+
Tamilnadu Waste Management TL IND BB-(SO) 190.8 Suspended
Ltd
Tamilnadu Waste Management FB WC limits IND BB-(SO)/ 67.5 Suspended
Ltd IND A4+(SO)
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
