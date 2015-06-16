Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indo Arya Central Transport Non-FB WC limits IND A2 90 Migrated from IND A2 Ltd (suspended) Shine Star Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 8.5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhilai Durg Waste Management Proposed loans IND BBB- 134.33 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Indo Arya Central Transport LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 88.61 Migrated from IND Ltd (suspended) BBB+ Indo Arya Central Transport FB WC limits IND BBB+ 600 Migrated from Ltd (suspended)/ IND BBB+/ IND A2 (suspended) IND A2 Kiri Industries Ltd NCDs programme IND D 1000 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kiri Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 666.4 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kiri Industries Ltd FB Bk limits IND D 1700 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kiri Industries Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND D 365 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Phase I - senior Bk IND A- 10570 Upgraded from loans IND BBB- (outstanding INR8,705m) Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Phase II - senior IND A- 23311.7 Upgraded from Bk loans IND BBB- (reduced from INR23,400m) Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Phase II - TL IND A- 11310 Assigned Platinum Trust January 2015 Second loss credit IND A (SO) 109.69 Assigned facility Platinum Trust January 2015 Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 3134 Assigned Raipur Waste Management Pvt Proposed loans IND BBB- 146.18 Withdrawn Ltd Shine Star FB WC limits IND BB- 100 Affirmed Shree Balaji Jewellers FB limits IND B+ 150 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)