Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amri Hospitals Ltd FB limits IND A2+(SO) 500 Assigned Axiom Cordages Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 250 Suspended J.M.A Stores Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 3 Suspended Responsive Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 300 Suspended Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 3.7 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd CP IND A1+ 20000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axiom Cordages Ltd Long-TL IND A- 121.3 Suspended Axiom Cordages Ltd CC limits IND A- 200 Suspended Gautam Trading Company FBL IND B / 150 Affirmed IND A4 Global Softech Ltd LTs loan IND D 2000 Suspended Global Softech Ltd CC limit IND D 850 Suspended Global Softech Ltd Bk loan facility IND D 90 Suspended Gupta Machine Tools Ltd FB WC facility IND A- / 270 Affirmed IND A2+ Gupta Machine Tools Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A- / 260 Affirmed IND A2+ J.M.A Stores Ltd FB limits IND BB 235 Suspended Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 17 Assigned Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B-/ 49 Assigned IND A4 Krishna Knitwear LTs loan IND D 1600 Suspended Technologies Ltd Krishna Knitwear FB limit IND D 6400 Suspended Technologies Ltd Krishna Knitwear Non-FB limit IND D 317.5 Suspended Technologies Ltd Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. LT Bk loans IND BB+ 241.1 Suspended Ltd Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB+ / 260 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 50 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ Responsive Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1.9 Suspended from IND A Responsive Industries Ltd CC limits IND A- 400 Suspended from IND A Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 39.2 Assigned Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 115 Assigned IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in