Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amri Hospitals Ltd FB limits IND A2+(SO) 500 Assigned
Axiom Cordages Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 250 Suspended
J.M.A Stores Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 3 Suspended
Responsive Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 300 Suspended
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 3.7 Assigned
Steel Authority Of India Ltd CP IND A1+ 20000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axiom Cordages Ltd Long-TL IND A- 121.3 Suspended
Axiom Cordages Ltd CC limits IND A- 200 Suspended
Gautam Trading Company FBL IND B / 150 Affirmed
IND A4
Global Softech Ltd LTs loan IND D 2000 Suspended
Global Softech Ltd CC limit IND D 850 Suspended
Global Softech Ltd Bk loan facility IND D 90 Suspended
Gupta Machine Tools Ltd FB WC facility IND A- / 270 Affirmed
IND A2+
Gupta Machine Tools Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A- / 260 Affirmed
IND A2+
J.M.A Stores Ltd FB limits IND BB 235 Suspended
Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 17 Assigned
Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B-/ 49 Assigned
IND A4
Krishna Knitwear LTs loan IND D 1600 Suspended
Technologies Ltd
Krishna Knitwear FB limit IND D 6400 Suspended
Technologies Ltd
Krishna Knitwear Non-FB limit IND D 317.5 Suspended
Technologies Ltd
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. LT Bk loans IND BB+ 241.1 Suspended
Ltd
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB+ / 260 Suspended
Ltd IND A4+
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 50 Suspended
Ltd IND A4+
Responsive Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1.9 Suspended from
IND A
Responsive Industries Ltd CC limits IND A- 400 Suspended from
IND A
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 39.2 Assigned
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 115 Assigned
IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
