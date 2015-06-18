Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 90 Assigned Ltd Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 30 Assigned Ltd Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 50 Assigned Theni Guru Krishna Textile Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 160 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Yashasvi Yarns Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 260 Downgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd LT debt Fac IND AA+ 60000 Assigned Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar FB Fac IND BB-/ 337.5 Assigned IND A4+ India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC Provisional 1090.1 Assigned XVII IND A (SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility Provisional 10.9 Assigned XVII IND AAA (SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit Provisional 37.61 Assigned XVII facility IND BBB (SO) Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Long-TL IND BBB 68.3 Assigned Ltd Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB 50 Assigned Ltd Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB/ IND 55 Assigned Ltd A3+ Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 651.5 Affirmed (increased from INR473.6m) Megha Granules Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 268.8 Affirmed (increased from INR139.0m) Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 38.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR145.0m) Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 40 Assigned Nextgen Fibres Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 80 Assigned Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 169 Affirmed (increased from INR8.6m) Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Line of credit (TL) IND BB 10 Affirmed (reduced from INR11.34m) Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / 50 Affirmed IND A4+ Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Letter of guarantee IND BB / 6.7 Affirmed IND A4+ (increased from INR5.8m) Theni Guru Krishna Textile Long-TL IND BBB 632.25 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile FB Fac IND BBB / 690 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd IND A3+ Tulip Telecom Ltd NCDs IND D 1250 Withdrawn (suspended) UEM India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ IND 350 Affirmed A3+ (reduced from INR400m) UEM India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/ IND 2400 Affirmed A3+ (reduced from INR3550m) Velankani Information Series B NCDs IND A-(SO) 350 Assigned Systems Ltd Velankani Information Series A NCDs IND AA(SO) 1850 Assigned Systems Ltd Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL IND D 285.4 Downgraded from IND BB- Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits IND D 510 Downgraded from IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)