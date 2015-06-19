Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / IND 8700 Assigned Ltd limits: A1+ Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Darjeeling Organic Tea Non-FB limits IND 5 Withdrawn Estates Pvt Ltd A4(suspended) Kalpena Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(suspended)1900 Withdrawn National Bank For STCRC fund deposits IND A1+ 500000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Development National Bank For STRRB credit IND A1+ 200000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Refinance fund Development deposits (current year): National Bank For Term money IND A1+ 10000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural borrowings Development National Bank For CP IND A1+ 20000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Development Neo Metaliks Ltd Non-FB Fac IND 700.9 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 26 Assigned Visakha Trades Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Upgraded to from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Note Paper Mill India Bk loans IND AAA 900 Assigned Pvt Ltd Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd FB WC limits IND 40 Migrated from IND B+(suspended) / B+/IND A4 IND A4(suspended) Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 600 Migrated from IND B+(suspended) / B+/IND A4 IND A4(suspended) R.K. Industries FB limits IND 140 Ugraded from BB-/IND B/IND A4 A4+ S S Developers TL IND B 264.3 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL: IND A+ 490 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / IND 7520 Assigned limits: Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 4760 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Assigned Ltd Darjeeling Organic Tea Long-TL: IND B(suspended) 296.6 Withdrawn Estates Pvt Ltd Darjeeling Organic Tea FB limits: IND B(suspended) 370 Withdrawn Estates Pvt Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 857.2 Assigned Xvis India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.6 Assigned Xvis India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 27.86 Assigned Xvis facility Kalpena Industries Ltd Long-TL IND 1990.1 Withdrawn BBB+(suspended) Kalpena Industries Ltd FB Fac IND 1900 Withdrawn BBB+(suspended) Mahalaxmi Yarns FB WC limits IND D 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Yarns Long-TL IND D 41.1 Assigned Multitude Infrastructures LT Bk loans IND BB- 140 Affirmed Pvt Ltd' (reduced from INR179.99m) My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1000 Affirmed My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2500 Affirmed National Bank For RIDF deposits IND AAA 987583.94Assigned Agriculture And Rural Development National Bank For STCRC fund deposits IND AAA 250000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural (outstanding): Development National Bank For STRRB credit IND AAA 100000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Refinance fund Development deposits (outstanding): National Bank For non-priority sector IND AAA 526664 Assigned Agriculture And Rural bonds Development National Bank For Capital gains bonds: IND AAA 15.8 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Development National Bank For Bhavishya Nirman IND AAA 49751.996 Assigned Agriculture And Rural bonds: Development National Bank For NABARD rural bonds: IND AAA 227.851 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Development National Bank For WIF deposits IND AAA 100000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Development National Bank For LT rural credit IND AAA 50000 Assigned Agriculture And Rural Development Neo Metaliks Ltd Long-TL IND 300.5 Withdrawn BB(suspended) Neo Metaliks Ltd FB Fac IND 412 Withdrawn BB(suspended) Oswal Knit India Ltd Long-TL: IND D(suspended) 240.2 Withdrawn Oswal Knit India Ltd FB limits IND D(suspended) 190 Withdrawn Oswal Knit India Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D(suspended)167 Withdrawn Pioneer Steels TL IND 11.7 Migrated from IND B+(suspended) Pioneer Steels FB WC limits: IND 200 Migrated from IND B+(suspended) B+ / IND A4 / IND A4(suspended) Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB 38 Assigned Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 130 Assigned BB/IND A4+ Replika Press Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND 360 Withdrawn BBB(suspended) Replika Press Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 140 Withdrawn BBB(suspended) / IND A2 (suspended) Replika Press Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND 40 Withdrawn BBB(suspended) / IND A2 (suspended) Sagar Steels FB limits IND BB- 150 withdrawn (suspended). Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D(suspended) 300 Withdrawn Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D(suspended)179.5 Withdrawn The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BB 13.5 Assigned The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd FB Fac IND BB 50 Assigned Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND 10.5 withdrawn D(suspended) Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits: IND 40 Withdrawn D(suspended) Vijay Deep Silk Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limits: IND 1.1 Withdrawn Ltd. BB-(suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) Vijay Deep Silk Mills Pvt FB WC limits IND 65 Withdrawn Ltd. BB-(suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) Visakha Trades LT loans IND BB- 14 Upgraded to IND BB- Visakha Trades FB Fac IND BB- 30 Upgraded to IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in 