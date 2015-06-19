Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / IND 8700 Assigned
Ltd limits: A1+
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Darjeeling Organic Tea Non-FB limits IND 5 Withdrawn
Estates Pvt Ltd A4(suspended)
Kalpena Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(suspended)1900 Withdrawn
National Bank For STCRC fund deposits IND A1+ 500000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural
Development
National Bank For STRRB credit IND A1+ 200000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural Refinance fund
Development deposits (current year):
National Bank For Term money IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural borrowings
Development
National Bank For CP IND A1+ 20000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural
Development
Neo Metaliks Ltd Non-FB Fac IND 700.9 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 26 Assigned
Visakha Trades Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Upgraded to
from
IND A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Note Paper Mill India Bk loans IND AAA 900 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd FB WC limits IND 40 Migrated from IND
B+(suspended) / B+/IND A4
IND A4(suspended)
Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 600 Migrated from IND
B+(suspended) / B+/IND A4
IND A4(suspended)
R.K. Industries FB limits IND 140 Ugraded from
BB-/IND B/IND A4
A4+
S S Developers TL IND B 264.3 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL: IND A+ 490 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / IND 7520 Assigned
limits:
Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 4760 Assigned
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Assigned
Ltd
Darjeeling Organic Tea Long-TL: IND B(suspended) 296.6 Withdrawn
Estates Pvt Ltd
Darjeeling Organic Tea FB limits: IND B(suspended) 370 Withdrawn
Estates Pvt Ltd
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 857.2 Assigned
Xvis
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.6 Assigned
Xvis
India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 27.86 Assigned
Xvis facility
Kalpena Industries Ltd Long-TL IND 1990.1 Withdrawn
BBB+(suspended)
Kalpena Industries Ltd FB Fac IND 1900 Withdrawn
BBB+(suspended)
Mahalaxmi Yarns FB WC limits IND D 50 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Yarns Long-TL IND D 41.1 Assigned
Multitude Infrastructures LT Bk loans IND BB- 140 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd'
(reduced from INR179.99m)
My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1000 Affirmed
My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2500 Affirmed
National Bank For RIDF deposits IND AAA 987583.94Assigned
Agriculture And Rural
Development
National Bank For STCRC fund deposits IND AAA 250000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural (outstanding):
Development
National Bank For STRRB credit IND AAA 100000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural Refinance fund
Development deposits (outstanding):
National Bank For non-priority sector IND AAA 526664 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural bonds
Development
National Bank For Capital gains bonds: IND AAA 15.8 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural
Development
National Bank For Bhavishya Nirman IND AAA 49751.996 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural bonds:
Development
National Bank For NABARD rural bonds: IND AAA 227.851 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural
Development
National Bank For WIF deposits IND AAA 100000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural
Development
National Bank For LT rural credit IND AAA 50000 Assigned
Agriculture And Rural
Development
Neo Metaliks Ltd Long-TL IND 300.5 Withdrawn
BB(suspended)
Neo Metaliks Ltd FB Fac IND 412 Withdrawn
BB(suspended)
Oswal Knit India Ltd Long-TL: IND D(suspended) 240.2 Withdrawn
Oswal Knit India Ltd FB limits IND D(suspended) 190 Withdrawn
Oswal Knit India Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D(suspended)167 Withdrawn
Pioneer Steels TL IND 11.7 Migrated from IND
B+(suspended)
Pioneer Steels FB WC limits: IND 200 Migrated from IND
B+(suspended) B+ / IND A4
/ IND A4(suspended)
Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB 38 Assigned
Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 130 Assigned
BB/IND
A4+
Replika Press Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND 360 Withdrawn
BBB(suspended)
Replika Press Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 140 Withdrawn
BBB(suspended)
/ IND A2 (suspended)
Replika Press Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND 40 Withdrawn
BBB(suspended)
/ IND A2 (suspended)
Sagar Steels FB limits IND BB- 150 withdrawn
(suspended).
Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D(suspended) 300 Withdrawn
Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D(suspended)179.5 Withdrawn
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BB 13.5 Assigned
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd FB Fac IND BB 50 Assigned
Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND 10.5 withdrawn
D(suspended)
Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits: IND 40 Withdrawn
D(suspended)
Vijay Deep Silk Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limits: IND 1.1 Withdrawn
Ltd. BB-(suspended)
/ IND A4+(suspended)
Vijay Deep Silk Mills Pvt FB WC limits IND 65 Withdrawn
Ltd. BB-(suspended)
/ IND A4+(suspended)
Visakha Trades LT loans IND BB- 14 Upgraded to
IND BB-
Visakha Trades FB Fac IND BB- 30 Upgraded to
IND BB-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
