Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- S.S. Infrazone Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A4+ 290 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru FB WC Bk Fac IND BBB 150 Withdrawn Rural & Ramanagara District Co-Operative Milk Producer Societies Union Ltd Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru FB WC Bk facility IND BBB 200 Withdrawn Rural & Ramanagara District Co-Operative Milk Producer Societies Union Ltd Bhushan Power & Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A4+/RWN 33770 Suspended Bhushan Power & Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A4+/RWN 3230 withdrawn Bhushan Power & Steel ST Bk loans IND A4+/RWN 10000 Suspended Bhushan Power & Steel LT Bk loans IND BB/RWN 220000 Suspended Bhushan Power & Steel TL IND BB/RWN 69670 withdrawn Bhushan Power & Steel FB WC limits IND BB/RWN 33670 Suspended Bhushan Power & Steel FB WC limits IND BB/RWN 3300 withdrawn Devanga Sangha Bk loans IND BB- 16.91 Withdrawn Jayam Educational Health And Bk loans IND BB+ 214 withdrawn Charitable Trust S.S. Infrazone Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ 5 Assigned IND A4+ The Vijayawada Electricity Bk loans IND BB+ 258.66 Withdrawn Employees Co-Operative Credit Society Bank Loan Uttarakhand Seeds And Tarai FB WC facility IND A 100 Assigned Development Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)