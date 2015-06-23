Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 22, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed
Cronimet Alloys India Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 100 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A2+ 1800 Affirmed
National Aluminium Co. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1+ 8000 Assigned
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Non-FB limit IND A1 20 Assigned
Bhawan Pvt Ltd
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Non-FBL IND A3 65 Affirmed
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
(increased from INR45.0m)
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Non-FBL IND A3 65 Affirmed
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
(increased from INR45.0m)
The Himalaya Drug Company Non-FB limit IND A1+ 200 Upgraded
from IND A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amba Highrise Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 206.9 Assigned
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 25 Migrated
(suspended) from IND B
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 65 Migrated
(suspended) from IND B
Cronimet Alloys India Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 300 Withdrawn
(suspended)/IND
A3 (suspended)
Golkonda Hospitality Long-TL IND BB- 99.9 Withdrawn
Services And Resorts Ltd (suspended)
Golkonda Hospitality CC limits IND BB- 12.5 Withdrawn
Services And Resorts Ltd (suspended)
Golkonda Hospitality Non-FB WC limits IND BB- 7.5 Withdrawn
Services And Resorts Ltd (suspended)/IND
A4+ (suspended)
Imeco Ltd FB limits IND D 290 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Imeco Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 109.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Jharkhand Road Project senior project Bk IND BBB+ 3730 Upgraded
Implementation Company loans from
Ltd-Chaibasa-Kandra-Chowka IND BBB-
Mahindra And Mahindra NCDs IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Financial Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra lower tier II IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Financial Services Ltd subordinated debt
Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt Long-TL IND B 2500 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
Mawmluh Cherra Cements Ltd LT debt IND BBB+(SO) 509.6 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 2100 Affirmed
Ms Panesar & Sons FB Fac IND BB- 25 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 450 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BB-
National Aluminium Co. Ltd FB limit IND AAA 6000 Assigned
Semantic Space Technologies FB WC limit IND A 200 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)/
IND A1 (suspended)
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved FB WC facility (CC) IND A / 420 Upgraded
Bhawan Pvt Ltd IND A1 from IND A-
/Affirmed
(increased from INR200m)
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND B+ 690 Migrated
Charitable Trust (suspended) from IND B+
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial WC loans IND B+ 120 Migrated
Charitable Trust (suspended) from IND B+
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research TL IND BBB- 361.5 Affirmed
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
(reduced from INR432.7m)
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research CC limits IND BBB- 165 Affirmed
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
(increased from INR34.0m)
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research TL IND BBB- 361.5 Affirmed
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
(reduced from INR432.7m)
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research CC limits IND BBB-/ 165 Affirmed
Foundation Pvt. Ltd IND A3
(increased from INR34.0m)
Singh Construction Company FB Fac IND BB- 25 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Southern Cargo Carriers (I) FB WC limits IND BB+ 140 Migrated from
(suspended)/ IND BB+ /
IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+
The Himalaya Drug Company Long-TL IND A+ 6.4 Upgraded
reduced from INR173m from IND A-
The Himalaya Drug Company FB WC limit IND A+ 1200 Upgraded
from IND A-
The Himalaya Drug Company TL IND A+ 1200 Assigned
Trinity Infrapark Llp FB limit IND BB 204.5 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
