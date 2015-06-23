Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bonai Industrial Co. Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed Cronimet Alloys India Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 100 Withdrawn (suspended) Feegrade & Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A2+ 1800 Affirmed National Aluminium Co. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1+ 8000 Assigned Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Non-FB limit IND A1 20 Assigned Bhawan Pvt Ltd Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Non-FBL IND A3 65 Affirmed Foundation Pvt. Ltd (increased from INR45.0m) Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Non-FBL IND A3 65 Affirmed Foundation Pvt. Ltd (increased from INR45.0m) The Himalaya Drug Company Non-FB limit IND A1+ 200 Upgraded from IND A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Highrise Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 206.9 Assigned Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 25 Migrated (suspended) from IND B Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 65 Migrated (suspended) from IND B Cronimet Alloys India Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 300 Withdrawn (suspended)/IND A3 (suspended) Golkonda Hospitality Long-TL IND BB- 99.9 Withdrawn Services And Resorts Ltd (suspended) Golkonda Hospitality CC limits IND BB- 12.5 Withdrawn Services And Resorts Ltd (suspended) Golkonda Hospitality Non-FB WC limits IND BB- 7.5 Withdrawn Services And Resorts Ltd (suspended)/IND A4+ (suspended) Imeco Ltd FB limits IND D 290 Withdrawn (suspended) Imeco Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 109.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Jharkhand Road Project senior project Bk IND BBB+ 3730 Upgraded Implementation Company loans from Ltd-Chaibasa-Kandra-Chowka IND BBB- Mahindra And Mahindra NCDs IND AAA 20000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra lower tier II IND AAA 5000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd subordinated debt Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt Long-TL IND B 2500 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Mawmluh Cherra Cements Ltd LT debt IND BBB+(SO) 509.6 Withdrawn (suspended) Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 2100 Affirmed Ms Panesar & Sons FB Fac IND BB- 25 Withdrawn (suspended) Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 450 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- National Aluminium Co. Ltd FB limit IND AAA 6000 Assigned Semantic Space Technologies FB WC limit IND A 200 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended)/ IND A1 (suspended) Shree Baidyanath Ayurved FB WC facility (CC) IND A / 420 Upgraded Bhawan Pvt Ltd IND A1 from IND A- /Affirmed (increased from INR200m) Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND B+ 690 Migrated Charitable Trust (suspended) from IND B+ Shri Ramswaroop Memorial WC loans IND B+ 120 Migrated Charitable Trust (suspended) from IND B+ Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research TL IND BBB- 361.5 Affirmed Foundation Pvt. Ltd (reduced from INR432.7m) Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research CC limits IND BBB- 165 Affirmed Foundation Pvt. Ltd (increased from INR34.0m) Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research TL IND BBB- 361.5 Affirmed Foundation Pvt. Ltd (reduced from INR432.7m) Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research CC limits IND BBB-/ 165 Affirmed Foundation Pvt. Ltd IND A3 (increased from INR34.0m) Singh Construction Company FB Fac IND BB- 25 Withdrawn (suspended) Southern Cargo Carriers (I) FB WC limits IND BB+ 140 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB+ / IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+ The Himalaya Drug Company Long-TL IND A+ 6.4 Upgraded reduced from INR173m from IND A- The Himalaya Drug Company FB WC limit IND A+ 1200 Upgraded from IND A- The Himalaya Drug Company TL IND A+ 1200 Assigned Trinity Infrapark Llp FB limit IND BB 204.5 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.