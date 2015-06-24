Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asia (Chennai) Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 125 Affirmed
Company Pvt Ltd.
Banc Of America Securities ST debt IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 22.5 Assigned
Dsp Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd CP IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed
Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Upgraded from
IND A4
(increased from INR15m)
Mahindra Rural Housing CP programme IND A1+ 3500 Affirmed
Finance Ltd
(increased from INR2.5bn)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 65 Assigned
Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 3.5 Assigned
Birbal International Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 20 Assigned
Birbal International Pvt Ltd FB packing credit IND B+ / 100 Assigned
Limit IND A4
D.V. Exports FB WC limits IND BB- 190 Assigned
Dsp Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Principal protected IND AAAemr 83.7 Withdrawn
equity linked
debentures
Dsp Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Principal protected IND PP-MLD 2940 Affirmed
equity-linked AAAemr
debentures
(reduced from INR9.59bn)
Dsp Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Principal protected IND PP-MLD 57.3 Withdrawn
equity-linked AAAemr
debentures
Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 199 Upgraded from
IND B+
(increased from INR145m)
Kpm Processing Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 70 Upgraded from
IND B+
(increased from INR50m)
Ln Fields Pvt Ltd LT IND B 120 Assigned
Mahindra Rural Housing Bk loan IND AA+ 26000 Affirmed
Finance Ltd
(increased from INR18.5bn)
Mahindra Rural Housing NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Affirmed
Finance Ltd
Mahindra Rural Housing Subordinated debt IND AA+ 1000 Affirmed
Finance Ltd
Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 150 Suspended
IND A4+
Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 70 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
