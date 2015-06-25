Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn (suspended) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2+ 220 Outstanding (increased from INR150m) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 70 Assigned Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit Provisional I50 Withdrawn A2+ Ptc India Ltd ST debt/CP IND A1+ 1000 Withdrawn programme (suspended) Ptc India Ltd ST Non-FBL IND A1+ 5000 Withdrawn (suspended) R. K. Infra Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 655 Withdrawn (suspended) RPL Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Assigned Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryavrat Trading Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- 160 Withdrawn (suspended) Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 500 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac (including Provisional 2500 Assigned Long-TL, short-TL IND AA/ and CC) Provisional IND A1+ Gail Gas Ltd Non-FB limits Provisional 70000 Assigned IND AAA (SO)/ Provisional IND A1+ (SO) Gateway Distriparks Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 395 Upgraded from IND A+ (increased from INR271m) Gateway Distriparks Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 300 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A+/ Affirmed Gateway Distriparks Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 770 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A+/ Affirmed Gateway Railfreight Ltd TL IND A+(SO) 1500 Withdrawn Gateway Railfreight Ltd FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 150 Withdrawn IND A1+(SO) Gateway Railfreight Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 1395 Withdrawn IND A1+(SO) Gateway Railfreight Ltd TL IND AA- 1351 Assigned Gateway Railfreight Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND 150 Assigned Gateway Railfreight Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND 955 Assigned Genus Apparels LT loans IND B+ 110 Withdrawn (suspended) Genus Apparels FB limits IND B+ 90 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Genus Apparels Non-FB limits IND B+ 22.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Series-1A IND AAA idf-mf Affirmed Fund's IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Series-1B IND AAA idf-mf Affirmed Fund's IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Series-1C IND AAA idf-mf Affirmed Fund's Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 65 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 0.4 Withdrawn (suspended) M.M. Jewellers FB limits IND B+ 300 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Mohan Gems & Jewels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 650 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd senior TL Provisional I2911 Assigned A Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd subordinate debt Provisional I300 Assigned A- Nadahalli Agro International FB WC limits IND B- 200 Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended)/ IND B-/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Panyam Cement & Mineral LT loans IND B- 472 Withdrawn Industries Ltd (suspended) Panyam Cement & Mineral FB limits IND B- 100 Withdrawn Industries Ltd (suspended) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 311.9 Assigned Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 551.9 Outstanding (increased from INR240m) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+/ 380 Outstanding IND A2+ (increased from INR250m) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 130 Assigned IND A2+ Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 160 Withdrawn IND BBB+ Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit Provisional 160 Withdrawn IND BBB+/ Provisional IND A2+ R. K. Infra Corp Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 205 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Raghunandan Jewellers FB WC limit IND B 90 Assigned (Delhi) Pvt Ltd RPL Industries Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 70 Affirmed (increased from INR50m) IND A4 Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B+ 8.85 Affirmed (reduced from INR16.83m) Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 46 Affirmed IND A4 Singan Projects Ltd FB CC limit IND D 200 Withdrawn (suspended) Singan Projects Ltd Stand-by line of IND D 50 Withdrawn credit (suspended) Singan Projects Ltd BG IND D 450 Withdrawn (suspended) Singan Projects Ltd LOC (sublimit under IND D 90 Withdrawn BG) (suspended) Snowman Logistics Ltd. Long-TL IND A+ 479 Assigned Snowman Logistics Ltd. Long-TL IND A+(SO) 1450 Withdrawn Snowman Logistics Ltd. FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 30 Withdrawn IND A1+(SO) Snowman Logistics Ltd. Non-FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 50 Withdrawn IND A1+(SO) Snowman Logistics Ltd. FB WC facility IND A+/ 30 Assigned IND A1+ Snowman Logistics Ltd. Non-FB WC facility IND A+/ 50 Assigned IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)