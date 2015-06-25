Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 24, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2+ 220 Outstanding
(increased from INR150m)
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 70 Assigned
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit Provisional I50 Withdrawn
A2+
Ptc India Ltd ST debt/CP IND A1+ 1000 Withdrawn
programme (suspended)
Ptc India Ltd ST Non-FBL IND A1+ 5000 Withdrawn
(suspended)
R. K. Infra Corp Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 655 Withdrawn
(suspended)
RPL Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Assigned
Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aryavrat Trading Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- 160 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 500 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A4+ (suspended)
Gail Gas Ltd Bk Fac (including Provisional 2500 Assigned
Long-TL, short-TL IND AA/
and CC) Provisional
IND A1+
Gail Gas Ltd Non-FB limits Provisional 70000 Assigned
IND AAA (SO)/
Provisional
IND A1+ (SO)
Gateway Distriparks Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 395 Upgraded from
IND A+
(increased from INR271m)
Gateway Distriparks Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 300 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A+/
Affirmed
Gateway Distriparks Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 770 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A+/
Affirmed
Gateway Railfreight Ltd TL IND A+(SO) 1500 Withdrawn
Gateway Railfreight Ltd FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 150 Withdrawn
IND A1+(SO)
Gateway Railfreight Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 1395 Withdrawn
IND A1+(SO)
Gateway Railfreight Ltd TL IND AA- 1351 Assigned
Gateway Railfreight Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND 150 Assigned
Gateway Railfreight Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND 955 Assigned
Genus Apparels LT loans IND B+ 110 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Genus Apparels FB limits IND B+ 90 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A4 (suspended)
Genus Apparels Non-FB limits IND B+ 22.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A4 (suspended)
IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Series-1A IND AAA idf-mf Affirmed
Fund's
IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Series-1B IND AAA idf-mf Affirmed
Fund's
IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Series-1C IND AAA idf-mf Affirmed
Fund's
Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 65 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A4+ (suspended)
Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 0.4 Withdrawn
(suspended)
M.M. Jewellers FB limits IND B+ 300 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4 (suspended)
Mohan Gems & Jewels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 650 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4+ (suspended)
Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd senior TL Provisional I2911 Assigned
A
Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd subordinate debt Provisional I300 Assigned
A-
Nadahalli Agro International FB WC limits IND B- 200 Migrated from
Pvt Ltd (suspended)/ IND B-/IND A4
IND A4 (suspended)
Panyam Cement & Mineral LT loans IND B- 472 Withdrawn
Industries Ltd (suspended)
Panyam Cement & Mineral FB limits IND B- 100 Withdrawn
Industries Ltd (suspended)
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 311.9 Assigned
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 551.9 Outstanding
(increased from INR240m)
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+/ 380 Outstanding
IND A2+
(increased from INR250m)
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 130 Assigned
IND A2+
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 160 Withdrawn
IND BBB+
Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit Provisional 160 Withdrawn
IND BBB+/
Provisional IND A2+
R. K. Infra Corp Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 205 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A4+ (suspended)
Raghunandan Jewellers FB WC limit IND B 90 Assigned
(Delhi) Pvt Ltd
RPL Industries Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 70 Affirmed
(increased from INR50m) IND A4
Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B+ 8.85 Affirmed
(reduced from INR16.83m)
Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 46 Affirmed
IND A4
Singan Projects Ltd FB CC limit IND D 200 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Singan Projects Ltd Stand-by line of IND D 50 Withdrawn
credit (suspended)
Singan Projects Ltd BG IND D 450 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Singan Projects Ltd LOC (sublimit under IND D 90 Withdrawn
BG) (suspended)
Snowman Logistics Ltd. Long-TL IND A+ 479 Assigned
Snowman Logistics Ltd. Long-TL IND A+(SO) 1450 Withdrawn
Snowman Logistics Ltd. FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 30 Withdrawn
IND A1+(SO)
Snowman Logistics Ltd. Non-FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 50 Withdrawn
IND A1+(SO)
Snowman Logistics Ltd. FB WC facility IND A+/ 30 Assigned
IND A1+
Snowman Logistics Ltd. Non-FB WC facility IND A+/ 50 Assigned
IND A1+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
