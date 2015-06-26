Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 25, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned
(within working capital limits)
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned
(within working capital limits)
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
Ltd
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
(within working capital limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
(within working capital limits)
Citibank ST certificates of IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
deposit programme
Citibank ST Bk loan facility IND A1+ 19500 Affirmed
Mlr Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Religare Enterprises Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 7.8 Affirmed
(reduced from INR8.0m)
Trident Chemphar Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 3420 Upgraded from
IND A3+
Trident Chemphar Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A2+ 200 Upgraded from
IND A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arena Lifestyle Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB/ 400 Affirmed
IND A4+
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 490 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / 7520 Assigned
limits IND A1+
Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 4760 Assigned
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Assigned
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / 8700 Assigned
Ltd limits IND A1+
Ghanta Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 5 Assigned
Ghanta Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 77 Assigned
IND A4+
Mlr Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 428.9 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(reduced from INR490m)
Mlr Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 163.5 Upgraded from
IND
IND A4+ BB- / IND A4+
(increased from INR110m)
Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior secured NCDs IND AA- 5850 Assigned
Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 281.4 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(reduced from INR330m)
Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 300 Upgraded from
IND BB-
IND A4+ / Affirmed
(increased from INR200m)
Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC IND BB- / 122 Withdrawn
limits IND A4+
Trident Chemphar Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-/ 80 Upgraded from
IND A2 IND BBB
/IND A3+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
