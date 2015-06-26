Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned (within working capital limits) Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned (within working capital limits) Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd (within working capital limits) Citibank ST certificates of IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed deposit programme Citibank ST Bk loan facility IND A1+ 19500 Affirmed Mlr Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 20 Assigned Religare Enterprises Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 7.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR8.0m) Trident Chemphar Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 3420 Upgraded from IND A3+ Trident Chemphar Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A2+ 200 Upgraded from IND A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arena Lifestyle Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB/ 400 Affirmed IND A4+ Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 490 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / 7520 Assigned limits IND A1+ Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 4760 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Assigned Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / 8700 Assigned Ltd limits IND A1+ Ghanta Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 5 Assigned Ghanta Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 77 Assigned IND A4+ Mlr Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 428.9 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR490m) Mlr Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 163.5 Upgraded from IND IND A4+ BB- / IND A4+ (increased from INR110m) Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior secured NCDs IND AA- 5850 Assigned Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 281.4 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR330m) Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / 300 Upgraded from IND BB- IND A4+ / Affirmed (increased from INR200m) Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC IND BB- / 122 Withdrawn limits IND A4+ Trident Chemphar Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-/ 80 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB /IND A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.