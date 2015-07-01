Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals NFBL IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR30m) Rcm Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 1080 Suspended Rural Electrification ST debt/CP IND A1+ 60000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd programme (including BG) Sogo Computers Pvt. Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Withdrawn Subex Ltd non-FBL* IND A3+ 180 Upgraded from IND A3 *INR145m of the non-fund-based limits is interchangeable with the fund-based limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 540 Affirmed Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 75 Assigned Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC IND B+ / IND 45 Assigned limits Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals TL IND BB 125 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB- (reduced from INR185.6m) Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals FBL IND BB / IND 155 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB- / Affirmed (increased from INR112.5m) Fouress Engineering India Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 61 Withdrawn Fouress Engineering India Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 110 Withdrawn Fouress Engineering India Ltd non-FB limits IND BB+ / 680 Withdrawn IND A4+ Fouress Engineering India Ltd treasury limits IND BB+ / 8.4 Withdrawn IND A4+ Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd debt programme IND AA-(SO) 50000 Assigned Mvl Ltd LT Bk loans IND D 1334 Suspended Narayana Educational Society Bk loans IND A+ 4909.99 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR3,381m) Narayana Educational Society WC facility IND A+ 750 Upgraded from IND A Nava Karnataka Steels Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 71 Withdrawn Nava Karnataka Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 220 Withdrawn Paragon Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 36 Assigned Paragon Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 444 Assigned IND A3 Rcm Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 100 Suspended IND A4 Rural Electrification LT borrowing IND AAA 455000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd programme Sogo Computers Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 294.5 Withdrawn IND A4+ Sogo Synergy Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B-/ 50 Suspended IND A4 Subex Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 1208.5 Upgraded from IND A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 (reduced from INR1,370m) Velankani Information Series D NCDs IND A- (SO) 150 Assigned Systems Ltd Velankani Information Series C NCDs IND AA (SO) 550 Assigned Systems Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 