Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acb (I) Ltd CP* IND A1+ 1500 Assigned *backed by fund-based limits Daya Engineering Works Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended Ltd Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Suspended Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt IND A1+ 7250 Affirmed Financial Services Ltd Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 9750 Assigned (reduced from INR10,750m) Patil Rail Infrastructure Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 768 Suspended Pvt Ltd Priya Ltd FB post-shipment IND A4+ 210 Affirmed export finance credit facility Priya Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 210 Affirmed Ramesh Chandra Rai Non-FB facility IND A4 45 Assigned Rhc Finance Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 1000 assigned Siva Swathi Constructions Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1400 Suspended Pvt Ltd Subex Ltd'S Bank Facilities NFBL IND A3+ 180 Upgraded from IND A3 *INR145m of the non-fund-based limits is interchangeable with the fund-based limits Thane Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acb (I) Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 11360.26 Assigned Acb (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 3720 Assigned IND A1+ Acb (I) Ltd NFB WC limits IND AA- / 8590 Assigned IND A1+ Acb (I) Ltd Bk Fac IND AA- / 79.74 Assigned IND A1+ Cyberabad Citizens Health Long-TL IND B 650 Suspended Services Pvt. Ltd Daya Engineering Works Pvt TL limits IND BB 39 Suspended Ltd Daya Engineering Works Pvt FB WC limits IND BB / 100 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 20 Suspended IND A4+ Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND B 55.96 Assigned Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC IND B 15 Assigned limits Infrastructure Leasing & LT debt IND AAA 52250 Outlook Stable Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Lower Tier II IND AAA 1000 Outlook Stable Financial Services Ltd subordinated debt Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd TL IND A+ 10800 Assigned Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 5500 Assigned A1+ (reduced from INR7,000m) M/S Peacock Communications FB WC limits IND BB+ / 60 Suspended IND A4+ M/S Peacock Communications FB Fac IND BB+ / 60 Suspended IND A4+ Patil Rail Infrastructure TL limits IND BB 385 Suspended Pvt Ltd Patil Rail Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB / 847 Suspended Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Ramesh Chandra Rai FBL IND B+ / 20 Assigned IND A4 Ramesh Chandra Rai Proposed FB limit IND B+ / 20 Assigned IND A4 Royal Trust July 2004 senior PTC IND AAA(SO) 74.3 Affirmed Royal Trust June 2004 senior PTC IND AAA(SO) 17.5 Affirmed Royal Trust May 2004 Series A2 PTC IND AAA(SO) 9.4 Affirmed Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 225 Assigned Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB- 860 Assigned Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB- 240 Assigned Shoe Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 100 Suspended IND A4+ Siva Swathi Constructions FB facility IND BB+ 520 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siva Swathi Constructions TL IND BB+ 14.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Subex Ltd'S Bank Facilities FBL IND BBB / IND1208.5 Upgraded from A3+ IND BBB- /IND A3 (reduced from INR1,370m) Thane Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 160 Assigned Thane Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 59.4 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)