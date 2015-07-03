Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional 67.5 Assigned limit IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Works India Engineering Long-TL IND A- 600 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Air Works India Engineering FB WC facility IND A-/ 650 Affirmed Pvt Ltd IND A1 (increased from INR500m) Air Works India Engineering Non-FB WC facility IND A-/ 250 Affirmed Pvt Ltd IND A1 (increased from INR150m) Gulzar Educational & TL facility IND BB- 358.4 Assigned Charitable Trust Gulzar Educational & FB WC facility IND BB- 41.6 Assigned Charitable Trust Indian Rmbs Trust Sr VIII Series A IND AAA (SO) 218.4 Affirmed pass-through certificates Jain Overseas FB WC limits IND BB-/ 330 Assigned IND Manipal Energy And Infratech FB WC facility Provisional 50 Assigned Ltd IND BBB(SO) / Provisional IND A3+(SO) Manipal Energy And Infratech Non-FB WC facility Provisional 95 Assigned Ltd IND BBB(SO)/ Provisional IND A3+(SO) Manipal Media Network Ltd TL IND BBB 70 Assigned Manipal Media Network Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB/ 200 Assigned IND A3+ Manipal Media Network Ltd NFB WC limits IND BBB/ 230 Assigned IND A3+ Raipur Development Authority Bk loan IND BBB+ 4593 Affirmed (reduced from INR5,000m bank loan) Raipur Development Authority Bk loan IND BBB+ 1000 Assigned Regenerative Medical Service Long-TL IND BB 45.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Regenerative Medical Service FB Fac IND BB/ 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 60 Assigned Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 22.9 Assigned Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 1086.4 Assigned Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 238 Assigned Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional 175 Assigned IND BB- Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 82 Assigned IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)