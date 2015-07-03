Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 2, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional 67.5 Assigned
limit IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Works India Engineering Long-TL IND A- 600 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Air Works India Engineering FB WC facility IND A-/ 650 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd IND A1
(increased from INR500m)
Air Works India Engineering Non-FB WC facility IND A-/ 250 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd IND A1
(increased from INR150m)
Gulzar Educational & TL facility IND BB- 358.4 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Gulzar Educational & FB WC facility IND BB- 41.6 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Indian Rmbs Trust Sr VIII Series A IND AAA (SO) 218.4 Affirmed
pass-through
certificates
Jain Overseas FB WC limits IND BB-/ 330 Assigned
IND
Manipal Energy And Infratech FB WC facility Provisional 50 Assigned
Ltd IND BBB(SO) /
Provisional
IND A3+(SO)
Manipal Energy And Infratech Non-FB WC facility Provisional 95 Assigned
Ltd IND BBB(SO)/
Provisional
IND A3+(SO)
Manipal Media Network Ltd TL IND BBB 70 Assigned
Manipal Media Network Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB/ 200 Assigned
IND A3+
Manipal Media Network Ltd NFB WC limits IND BBB/ 230 Assigned
IND A3+
Raipur Development Authority Bk loan IND BBB+ 4593 Affirmed
(reduced from INR5,000m bank loan)
Raipur Development Authority Bk loan IND BBB+ 1000 Assigned
Regenerative Medical Service Long-TL IND BB 45.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Regenerative Medical Service FB Fac IND BB/ 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A4+
Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 60 Assigned
Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 22.9 Assigned
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 1086.4 Assigned
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 238 Assigned
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional 175 Assigned
IND BB-
Viraj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 82 Assigned
IND BB-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
